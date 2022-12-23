The big day is almost here for West Virginia’s Christmas City
The winter solstice arrived Wednesday, and Saturday is Christmas Eve.
Today is a time for last-minute shopping, last-minute gift wrapping, and last-minute rushes to get everything needed for Christmas dinner. That’s assuming you can safely navigate the extreme cold.
Yes, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the arctic air arriving just in time for Christmas. In fact, the mercury could fall below zero tonight. So bundle up. And remember to let the water run so your pipes don’t freeze.
For the procrastinators out there, area stores will be open for several precious hours Saturday. So you will still have time on Christmas Eve to purchase holiday gifts. But you will need to act quickly, and once again remember to bundle up in layers. The daytime high Saturday will be in the low teens.
Saturday night families living in the Christmas City, and across our region, will make their final preparations for the big day. Children will go to bed and listen for any signs of Santa Claus. Local churches will prepare for special services that remind everyone about the true reason behind the celebration. When the sun rises, it will rise on Christmas Day.
For many people across the region, Christmas will be a day of rest as well as a day of celebration.
And, if there is snow on the ground here in West Virginia’s Christmas City, it will help to make the day even more magical for all.
Despite all the rush and stress, the effort will be worth it when Christmas Day arrives.
Christmas is a time for remembering how we are blessed and how we can share those blessings with other people. Poverty will not disappear when Christmas Day is over, but the day is a reminder of why generosity is important. The unemployed, families depending on small paychecks and senior citizens on fixed incomes will still need assistance once Christmas Day is over. In reality, it has be an extra challenging year for all of us thanks to inflation, high gas prices and high home heating bills.
Helping people in need can be as simple as making small donations of money or food.
Sunday will be a wonderful day and a time to be with loved ones. Children will enjoy their new toys and families will enjoy Christmas dinner. Everyone will count their blessings and enjoy happiness on Christmas Day.
May Christmas 2022 create a special place in the hearts of everyone. Remember to care for others, and remember the reason for the season, and its blessings to all humanity.
Merry Christmas to all!
