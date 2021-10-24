As difficult as it may be to believe, the holiday shopping season isn’t that far away. Stores are already rolling out holiday decorations and area towns and cities are busy making plans for Christmas parades.
Planning also is underway for the 2021 edition of the Holiday of Lights at Bluefield’s Lotito Park. It’s the largest light display in the region. This popular holiday attraction has grown in recent years to 40 acres in size with more than two millions lights on display. It attracts thousands of visitors to Bluefield each year.
Now, in a nice recognition for the area, the city of Bluefield has been designated as West Virginia’s official “Christmas City.”
The announcement was made by City Attorney Colin Cline at a recent meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors.
“We are officially West Virginia’s Christmas City,” Cline told the city board, adding that Bluefield now has the state and federal trademark for the Christmas City designation.
The idea of seeking a Christmas City designation surfaced last year as an extension of the Holiday of Lights.
That expansion also included a new website, westvirginiaschristmascity.com.
The city also last year added a new attraction to the downtown area on Princeton Avenue — a 40-foot Christmas tree, which plays music coordinated with the changing light displays on the tree.
But Bluefield has even more holiday plans on tap for this year. More lights will be installed downtown and the first Hometown Christmas Week will be held from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night with different themed events that will take place at Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield.
Face painting, crafts, contests, Santa Claus and a trolley all will be at the green space around the giant Christmas tree, along with a Christmas market this year complete with vendors. Furthermore, pictures with Santa will take place each evening in the tree area, and even the Grinch will be on hand for photographs.
It sounds like Bluefield is going all out for Christmas this year, which makes sense given the welcomed “Christmas City” designation that has been bestowed upon the city by the Mountain State.
All of the added attractions this year will help in bringing even more visitors to the city, including the historic downtown district.
We congratulate Bluefield on its welcomed Christmas City designation, and concede that all of this talk about Christmas is starting to get us in the holiday spirit as well.
