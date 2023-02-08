The 2022 holiday season was officially a success for West Virginia’s Christmas City.
That’s the final assessment from officials in Bluefield, who reported last month 45,000 visitations to Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights, donations topping $60,000, and more than 5,000 visitors to Bluefield’s historic Granada Theater.
All of the donations received from motorists who toured the Holiday of Lights goes back into planning for activities for the 2023 holiday season, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
Marson and other officials huddled at city hall late last month to evaluate all of the 2022 Christmas City activities. After a short review, it was determined that all of last year’s holiday events were an overwhelming success.
Marson said the decorations, display activities and events in the downtown area were also a big draw, including the new skating rink, Ferris wheel, Santa House, Christmas market and parade.
“Things were really great with all that was happening downtown,” Marson said. “Attendance was great and we got good revenue this year. This is all part of enhancing holiday offerings in Bluefield, which is officially designated as West Virginia’s Christmas City.”
Already plans are being made to expand upon 2022’s offerings. For example, officials are looking at adding more Christmas lights to the Bowen Park area this year, in addition to all of the lights and holiday displays at Lotito Park. The new skating rink downtown is also being looked at for possible expansion, including a larger skating area.
The synthetic portable skating rink is built to make expansion easier, according to Marson, and the size used last month was smaller to see how popular the skating rink would be before adding on. More than a thousand tickets were sold, making it a popular addition to the holiday activities.
Having all of the additional visitors downtown during the holiday period was also a boon to the Granada Theater.
Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp, said more than 5,000 people of all ages participated in events at the theater, from movies to concerts to holiday parties. The Granada hosted 33 events between Nov. 17 and Dec. 31.
So the newly renovated and restored theater complex enjoyed great public exposure during that time period.
We are glad to hear that citizens embraced Bluefield’s Christmas City campaign. Officials are now working to build upon that success to enhance the offerings that will be available for the next holiday season.
