The better we know someone, the easier it is to decide on a Christmas gift of course.
Yes, I certainly have given many gift cards and cash to people I know very well, but a tangible gift is preferable.
After all, gift cards and cash don’t last long, but a practical gift like an Instant Pot or a personal item like a necklace and earrings, well, they keep providing enjoyment, and memories.
Buying gifts for kids is the most fun because of their excitement and enthusiasm, and you really need to know the personality and interests of kids to be on target.
That is why it is especially great when adults remain kids at heart, and no one fit the bill better than my Aunt Ebb.
The childhood magic of Christmas never waned in her and, like a child, she was far more interested in receiving gifts than buying them. No one expected a gift from her, or cared, because she was generous year round.
She did have an adult appreciation of gifts, though, so that made giving her things all the more rewarding. Things like knives, cowboy clothing, Zane Gray books and hats were always welcome.
And it was very special to hit on a gift that really captured her heart.
One gift in particular stood out, and I was very envious that i had not thought of it.
The simplicity was deceptive, I guess, probably because it was not a gift anyone routinely buys.
It was a toy of sorts, often found in the back pockets of young boys. I had owned a few of them over the years, and with time each had somehow disappeared, probably misplaced, broken or maybe given away.
Of course, they were relatively cheap ones, not designed to last very long. You get what you pay for.
But this particular gift was designed to last for quite awhile, a real Cadillac in this line of toys.
In fact, it probably went beyond being classified as a toy.
I can’t recall for sure who came up with the brilliant idea to get it for her, but it may have been my late Cousin Paul Jr. He and Aunt Ebb ran around a lot together and I think he was the one who inspired her to get her first motorcycle.
I will never forget Aunt Ebb opening up the plain box, shaped like a shoe box. I thought it was a pair of cowboy boots and I think she did too.
But when she reached inside and pulled it out, she held it up in the air and yelped with joy, She may have even danced a jig.
Aunt Ebb held in her hand the biggest, most beautiful gravel shooter I had ever seen.
The thing was a good foot and half long, made out of what looked to be metal and had a C-shaped hook on the handle to slide on your wrist for extra support. The sling was yellow and wide, some sort of material, she said, that was elastic but strong enough to pull a car.
She wasted no time, quickly going outside and searching for rocks or gravels.
Finding a handful to stash into the pocket of her cowboy jeans, she started shooting.
“This thing’s hard to pull back,” she said, struggling a bit, which was surprising because she was a stout woman.
The first gravel sailed into the air and over a tree, out of sight into the nearby woods as she smiled and squealed, “Holy cow!”
Of course, it wasn’t long before tin cans were set up on a bank and everybody wanted a turn trying the mother of all gravel shooters.
I could barely pull it back far enough to create much force, but even then it was powerful.
“I bet this is what David used to slay Goliath,” I heard someone say, and we all agreed it probably was. David must have been a strong lad, I thought, finding myself lost in thought about what his age may have been when the heroic deed was done and whether his age at the time was given in the Bible.
But I had no doubt that Aunt Ebb was brave enough and strong enough to slay a giant. She sure was a good shot too, and it didn’t take long for her to nail those tin cans.
I don’t know what happened to Aunt Ebb’s gravel shooter. If we had an Aunt Ebb museum, it would in my mind demand a place of high visibility.
Because that gravel shooter ranks high in my mental museum of Christmas memories.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
