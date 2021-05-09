The 10-speed bike was a blue beacon of what I knew would be immeasurable summer fun. It represented freedom to be spent on quiet country roads surrounded by friends from our neck of the woods.
And that location would be the boondocks. Houses nestled amid vast woodlands with a trickling river running in the valley below.
We were the product of rural America. Kids who said “thank you,” “ma’am” and “sir” as a reflection of our upbringing.
Our greatest transgressions were exploring caves, traversing rotting, swinging bridges and, occasionally, violating the cardinal rule of never walking across a railroad trestle.
•••
The bicycles I rode were symbolic of many items in my life — hand-me-downs from my four older siblings. They were adequate for an hour or so of riding, but then a chain would be lost or a tire blown.
Adequate, yes. Reliable not so much.
My new friend had just gotten a modern 10-speed, and I was envious of its sleekness and speed. I was also jealous that he was allowed to ride throughout the roads that crisscrossed our small towns and communities on the banks of the Bluestone River.
Being a young girl prior to the decades of advocacy showcasing women’s strengths and abilities, I was relegated to the winding hard roads in our neighborhood where everyone knew each other and attended church together on Sunday morning.
I also was not allowed to ride alone. It did not seem fair that I was stuck home unless I could find a bike mate for the day.
Mom explained that she didn’t doubt my abilities, but she was concerned for my safety.
Decades later, after covering crime and court for years, I can better understand her worries.
•••
But we did bike often — me, my bestie, my girlfriends and sometimes random classmates who would pedal up from their communities downriver.
It was the perfect outdoor adventure for a generation of kids whose only knowledge of video games was this new thing called “Pong.”
But the dang chains on the old bikes continued to be problematic, and so I kept begging for the blue 10-speed.
Finally, Mom told me I could have the bike if I earned the money to buy it. She proposed a yard sale in which I would sell all my old clothes and toys.
Of course, such an event was not appropriate to hold at our house. It was doubtful few people would traverse the creepy driveway up to the spooky old house on the hill to buy a used yo-yo or well-worn pair of Keds.
My great-aunt who lived in Bluewell, right off Route 52, offered us the use of her lawn for the yard sale. It was a booming success.
From morning until afternoon buyers bustled in purchasing armfuls of items.
But at one point during the day Mom came up to me and, in her no-nonense tone, told me to go into the house and not come back out until she told me to do so.
I was confused, yet complied as directed.
About an hour later Mom came inside and sat down so that we could have “a talk.”
She told me one of my classmates had attended our yard sale and that his family had purchased some of the clothing.
I knew. I had peeked out from the windows.
Mom went on to tell me in a stern voice that I was never to mention to anyone — even my best friends — that he had attended our sale.
I was well aware of the point she was making.
Today, attending yard sales and getting great bargains is a trendy hobby, but back then things were different.
Social lines could be drawn in schoolyards by the worn wear of a T-shirt or pair of sneakers.
We were not rich, by any means. At our house, triple-coupon day at a grocery store was a celebration second only to Christmas.
But Mom wanted to make sure no child was potentially embarrassed simply because of where his clothes were purchased.
Words mattered, she explained, and gossip hurt.
I never violated her trust.
•••
By the end of yard-sale day, I ended up making $8 more than was needed to purchase the beautiful, blue 10-speed.
What followed was a summer of childhood excitement and escapades pedaling across backroads with very few flat tires.
But, more importantly, were the lessons imparted to me by my mother.
A work ethic brings rewards. Kindness is key. Prioritize safety.
And, no matter where we purchase our goods or clothing, we’re all the same deep down.
They were, and remain, lessons for a lifetime.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
