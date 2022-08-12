Ever since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted life as know it in early 2020, businesses large and small have been struggling to find employees to fill open positions.
Early in the pandemic, all of the additional unemployment benefits and pandemic relief funds pushed by the Biden administration and majority Democrats in Washington made it more economically feasible for some individuals to stay at home as opposed to working.
The rise of remote work — or working from the comfort of one’s home — also proved to be appealing to many, including young people and those individuals who were worried about catching COVID-19 at their physical work stations.
Of course, another obstacle toward reentry into the workplace is childcare. Some of these individuals would like to return to work, but are having trouble finding affordable childcare services.
That’s why we applaud a new pilot program being launched in Southwest Virginia. The initiative is being coordinated through the United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) with assistance from almost $270,000 in funding from GO Virginia.
“This is a project that United Way of Southwest Virginia has developed at the request of our employers,” Mary Anne Holbrook, vice president of Development and Outreach for the United Way, said. “Just like you offer employees health insurance, this is going to be a benefit that employers offer to employees to have a competitive edge in the hiring and retention process.”
The money will not go directly toward paying for child care costs, but it will instead help to launch, build and establish a program in which employers will receive a match from United Way of Southwest Virginia when they offer assistance in meeting their employees’ child care costs.
Three private foundations have committed $200,000 each to help the United Way match the employers’ commitment over the next two years.
“The private-public partnership will assist manufacturers filling open positions and retaining workers in current positions by offering employees a competitive child care fringe benefit which will eliminate a major barrier to employment to many parents,” said Beth Rhinehart, chair of the council.
Four companies will participate initially in the pilot program, including Lawrence Brothers in Bluefield, Va.
Two other companies, Paul’s Fans in Grundy and Universal Fibers in Bristol, have signed up for the program and another from Smyth County will be named soon.
In the meantime, GO Virginia will also help fund a United Way of Southwest Virginia shared services effort to help cut child care centers’ costs.
The pilot program is welcomed, and is another tool that is being made available to help regional employers who are still having trouble finding workers to fill open positions.
