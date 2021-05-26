If you were hoping to see stringent criteria on how all of the American Rescue Plan stimulus dollars can be spent, you will likely be disappointed. Guidelines on what the counties, cities and towns can use the federal stimulus dollars for are in, and it appears the money can be used for, well, just about anything.
The funding is expected to be distributed to local governing bodies soon. The National Association of Counties (NACo) reported last week that the $362 billion in the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds part of the plan has been launched by the U.S. Department of Treasury. It outlined a wide category of allowable uses of the federal stimulus dollars.
“Included in the guidance is the flexibility to use recovery funds to invest in broadband infrastructure, services and programs to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including capital investments in public facilities, payroll and covered benefits expenses for public health, health care, human services, public safety and similar employees, investments in housing and neighborhoods, and other guidance counties advocated for,” Matthew Chase, executive director of NACo, said.
According to Chase, the stimulus funds will allow the localities to invest in communities, including small businesses, nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, including for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and infrastructure.
The U.S. Treasury Department says localities will be able to access funding directly from the Treasury Department in the coming days to assist with pandemic recovery efforts.
The treasury said the federal funds provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs — “including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis. Within the categories of eligible uses listed, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.”
Locally, Mercer County will receive $11.4 million; McDowell County, $3.4 million; and Monroe County, $2.6 million. In Virginia, Tazewell County will receive $7.8 million; Bland County, $1.2 million, Buchanan County, $4 million; and Giles County, $3.2 million.
While the federal funding infusion will certainly help our localities, the broad flexibility attached to how the stimulus dollars can be spent is somewhat disconcerting. Without specific guidelines on what the federal funds can and can’t be used for, it will be harder to ensure a proper accountability of all of the taxpayer funds that are expended.
Also, without a proper system of checks and balances in place, there is the risk of these federal dollars being wasted or even misused.
This begs an obvious question. Who will oversee how the stimulus dollars are spent?
