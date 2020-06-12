Charles Boothe’s recent column recalling the forced integration of Oakvale School is a beautifully written, deeply thoughtful appreciation of the courage of a young girl, who, as Charles wrote “was standing in front of the school, tears in her eyes, alone, and clearly afraid.”
I had a similar experience when Matoaka High School was first integrated in the late 1950’s. Several African-American students were physically attacked as they were escorted into the school through a group of protesters. I saw first hand the ugliness of racism. Charles concludes his article with these profound thoughts that in my opinion gets at the very heart of racism. “Standing on that cold, concrete walkway in front of the entrance to a school full of strangers, that young girl looked lost. But she was not lost. We were. And too many people still are.”
Charles Boothe’s column, in my opinion, deserves to be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing.
Billy Ball,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.