Mention electric vehicles or charging stations on social media, and you will likely get a mixed reaction from area residents.
However, one important point that some on social media fail to realize is that many people already own and use electric vehicles, particularly in other parts of the country. And they need charging stations to keep their vehicles running. Just like we need gasoline stations to keep our gas-powered vehicles running.
So having local charging stations available for owners of electric vehicles seems like a logical proposition, particularly considering all of the out-of-state visitors who travel to our region on any given week.
At the moment, several Tesla charging portals are located on Exit 9 near the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor in Princeton. But they are for Teslas only unless the motorist has a special adapter.
Now city officials in Princeton are hoping to add a traditional EV charging station to the downtown area on Mercer Street.
Sam Lusk, economic development specialist for the city and director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said local officials are working with the state Department of Energy and are now trying to identify a place for the station, which will include two “Level 2” charging portals.
The plan will not only provide a place to get vehicles charged but also can be used to entice people to come into the city, according to Lusk.
“An app on their phones (to locate EV charging stations) can bring them to Mercer Street,” Lusk said.
According to Lusk, the existing Tesla charging portals at Exit 9 are “Level 3,” using direct current that is more powerful and provides a faster charge, usually taking only 10 to 15 minutes in most cases, depending on the battery packs in the car.
The Level 2 stations take longer, often an hour to an hour-and-a-half to fully charge. That would give people time to charge their vehicle and visit businesses and restaurants on Mercer Street, according to Lusk.
“Princeton will be the only municipality to own a charging station in this area,” Lusk said.
The cost to charge varies, usually between between $12 to $24.
“We are working with a company at this point to get a finalized agreement and find a spot (on Mercer Street),” Lusk said, adding an official announcement should be forthcoming in a couple of months.
Great. The city is to be applauded for thinking outside of the box. This plan will not only assist owners of electric vehicles, but also will help in bringing additional out-of-town visitors to the historic downtown district.
It is a win-win for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.