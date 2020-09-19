With almost 200,000 deaths in the United States alone in the midst of a near-record number of major storms in the hurricane season and the annual flu epidemic just a few weeks from its usual start, we are getting closer to reaching the limit of just how much more we can pile on our collective plates. In our western states, millions of acres have burned in an unprecedented year of wildfires. Whether or not one believes in climate change, the weather is not the same as it used to be.
From coast to coast in businesses large and small, the struggle goes on to keep those doors open. Estimates are that it is likely 25 percent or more of the small businesses that close will not be able to reopen. This is not unprecedented, with similar numbers from the Great Depression reminding one and all that we have faced terrible adversity before.
Thinking back to those perilous times of the 1930s and 40s which also included a World War, it took years to come out of the whole mess and it likely will this time. Even the so-called 1918 flu pandemic lasted nearly three full years by the time it fully ran its course and that was in a mostly-rural country with about one-third of our present population. Containing a virus now is much more difficult than it was a century ago but we do have better medical care, so that is somewhat of a balance.
Nevertheless, even the best of vaccines is not likely to be more than about 65 percent effective and if we are fortunate enough to have one developed any time soon the probability is that it will not be widely available until early summer. Never has it been more important for the aged and infirm, especially, to maintain safety procedures like masks and social distancing. Virtually any doctor will say that masks are the front line of defense against this COVID-19 enemy.
Nearly all of us who at least 40 years old can well remember the world before the 9/11 attacks and how those security measures changed our world. The doors we can no longer walk through until we are cleared to enter is a daily reminder and the security checks at airports, absolute prohibition of any weapon on public grounds, etc., are all residue of that day.
So, too, do the experts believe the coronavirus will alter our routine.
For example, our close and personal physical contact has changed and those patterns may stay with us for some time. Shaking hands by bumping elbows or touching shoes (with feet in them) may be the gestures of the future. A fear of hand shaking or hugging a friend will be part and parcel of the social norms for a while and maybe for a long while.
In connection, our personal contacts have already been altered with the availability of electric communication devices. A desire to shop in person or conduct business face-to-face is often now replaced with online purchases or a request to talk on the Internet or to use Zoom or something similar – even with those we may have known for years. An aging population is taking advantage of the new ways to maintain a safer social distance.
There is also the newly-raised notion that our ideas of patriotism may have already been changed and perhaps forever. We still respect our Armed Forces and salute them for their sacrifice, care and concern for our country.
What is new is that we now recognize more than ever those “front line soldiers” who work the check-out counters in our stores. We thank the brave doctors, dentists, nurses and medical staff in local medical care units, hospitals and nursing facilities who continue to put themselves in the front line of the battle against illness on our behalf. Those rescue workers, ambulance drivers, emergency medical technicians and others are our heroes. The police officers who daily risk their lives and the firemen who still battle blazes to protect citizens are suddenly seen in a much clearer light than ever before as great folks among us. The teachers willing to stay in the classroom and the parents doing their part at home and in the community are to be recognized.
Perhaps more than ever, even though we might not actually be shoulder to shoulder in our houses of worship, the virus may have drawn us closer to the creator than we have been in many a year. Recognizing our own weaknesses at long last, we as a nation appear in many areas to be trusting in, and asking for help from, a higher power. Do we have the faith that the early Christians had to keep the faith in times of great trouble and do we maintain the steadfast devotion that the Jewish captives held throughout the Holocaust?
Signs are that we do and that is a great reassurance in these times of trouble. Hopefully, when much of the sacrifice has ended, we will be able to look back on these days and be thankful for the good and great people who carried us and especially for the greatest one of all who blessed us to make it through.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.