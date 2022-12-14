Kudos to the Graham G-Men for winning their fifth state title, this one in Class 2, this past weekend at Salem Stadium.
The G-Men defeated Woodstock Central 34-7, also securing a perfect 15-0 unbeaten record with the win.
Much to the delight of local fans, Graham dominated the game offensively and defensively until the final possession.
Now they are state champions once again.
Graham High football coach Tony Palmer has now won two of the school’s five state title crowns and the third as a player at Graham.
But the 2022 season also marks the first undefeated season in Graham High School’s rich football history.
Bringing the state championship home — again — to Bluefield, Va. provides a tremendous boost for the entire community.
Now it is time for the school and the town to celebrate this tremendous honor.
That celebration begins this weekend with the Bluefield, Va. Christmas Parade/State Championship Celebration, according to Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous.
The celebration/parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area.
The G-Men will serve as the parade’s grand marshals, according to Linkous.
The Bluefield, Va. Christmas Parade had originally been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, but organizers pushed it back a week in anticipation of a possible state championship win by the G-Men.
“The committee decided to change the parade from last weekend to this week,” Linkous said. “They were going to be grand marshals anyway, but they won and that just makes it better.”
Everyone in the community is encouraged to come out Saturday and celebrate with the newly-crowned state champions.
“The people of Bluefield, Va. have absolutely wrapped their arms around this team,” Linkous said. “It was a fabulous season seeing these guys accomplish what they have accomplished.”
We agree.
Now future history books can add the 2022 championship team to the list of legendary G-Men.
It was another season to remember for Graham.
Congrats to the G-Men for a job well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.