School — a scary word for some public school teachers who are not quite prepared to call roll again and a blessed one for select parents who have endured a summer of 24-7 adventure.
Principals and administrators, including guidance counselors, have already logged in several days prior to the opening of classes. That includes coordinating schedules for children who finished the terms in June, and then the challenge of placing youngsters who have and/or will show up when the first bell rings.
It is not as easy as just sticking someone in a class and for more than one reason. For instance, as enrollments in Four Seasons Country continue to shrink, there are simply not as many options. Electives are slowly disappearing so that in any given period there may be only one choice. More and more, in one subject there may just be one teacher available for certain periods.
Sometimes, one instructor may teach all of the classes for that particular offering; that is, Mr. Jones may be “the” geometry teacher. Often, a schedule will revolve around just one class simply because that is the only period it is offered.
In decades past, for instance, there were quite a few “AAA” sized schools and many large “AA” institutions where one might find 50-60 teachers. The days of 1,200-plus enrollments are a thing of the past around these parts.
I remember, as you may, when a school like Grundy down in Buchanan would have three floors full of children in grades 9-12. Now, that number has been cut by more than half. Why?
The boom and bust of the coalfield economy is the primary reason for just about all of those scenarios. Fewer jobs, smaller families, more opportunities elsewhere — you name it. It has not been that long (or has it?) when Bluefield High School was filled with nearly 1,300 students. Tazewell was nearly as large. Richlands had so many children in the high school in the early 1960s that the classes had to be held in two shifts because there were simply not enough rooms to hold everybody.
Now, those were great days. Optimism overflowed. Neighborhoods were filled, employment was easy to find and that included education. Teachers were being trained at colleges near and far. There was no question about getting a job. Often, college students had already been told that they would be working just as soon as they graduated.
It was a “pick and choose” environment in many cases — just decide where one wanted to teach and send in an application. That was a nice little formality. For the college education facilities, it was equally nice. Bunches of young men and women, often on the GI Bill, were taking teacher education classes with a near certain promise of work. And it was steady work. For many who had seen up close the hard work in the coal mines, the opportunity to be a teacher was very tempting.
There was no weekend work. No working in the mud or dirt and never underground. And, for the most part, summers were free. Of course, most teachers took summer classes from time to time and many went on to get advanced degrees to become principals, etc., in part because the pay increased. It was a five-day week for 36 weeks of the year. Now, the trade-off was that one gave up four years to get that degree.
Often, those high school graduates would tease the college kids about how they could have been making $100 a day instead of studying all the time. But, in the end, it was likely that most got what they wanted. Goals do differ and that has not changed.
As we approach the beginning of another year, there have been several changes. For one, schools have consolidated, disappeared to resurface only in memory or occasional reunions. Often, the reunions are not even held in the old towns because those schools may have been torn down or the town has all but vanished.
Just recently, the renewed memories of Gary and Welch High Schools and their rivalry has been kept alive by a golf tournament and related activities. Although the events are not held in McDowell County, for the most part, they do bring together old friends for a good cause. Old timers recall how on every Veterans Day the Coaldiggers and Maroon Wave would square off for a battle royale.
One thing that has probably not changed is the perception in some minds that this time of year is all about football. Before you get your feathers ruffled, let me explain. Football is extremely important and in most places, it is the sport that pays the bills for all others, some of which do even charge admission. I broadcast games for 30 years and wrote about them for longer so believe me when I tell you that football is just as important as you think it is.
And yet, even this week, I have driven by some schools locally and in distant cities with a variety of activities going on. I have seen bands going through their pre-game and halftime routines.
It is not just now, of course, because every one of those band ensembles has spent time this summer at a band camp getting their shows together. That includes the marching, learning the music and getting “in shape” to play the instruments in question. The color guards, flag corps, majorettes, drum major — each has worked hard to do a good job.
Cooks are preparing the cafeterias. Bus drivers have their routes in order. Custodians have worked through the summer to prepare the whole school inside and out. Secretaries have gotten their offices ready for another year. Teacher aides are in place and anxious to try to help. Every group is a vital ink in the chain.
So, even though the times have changed, the goals have not.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
