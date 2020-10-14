Here is some good news for residents living in the Iaeger area of McDowell County. Work on a new cellular tower that will provide better cellphone service to those with little or no existing service is nearing a completion.
The new cellular tower is being developed in Iaeger by AT&T. Once the project is finished, many families in McDowell County will be able to use their cellphones close to home for conversations, text messages and more for the first time. Town and county officials have been working for several years with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and other lawmakers to get a cellular tower developed in the Iaeger area.
“I thank my friend, Mayor Joe Ford, for his efforts in making this project a reality for the people of McDowell County,” Manchin said last week. “As we near the completion of the tower, I will continue to work with Mayor Ford and AT&T to ensure this project is finished. This is a huge step forward in providing West Virginians with service and connecting us with the rest of the world.”
Cellphone tower access is essential during emergencies as well as for everyday telephone service. Unfortunately, parts of McDowell County, including the Iaeger community, has had poor access to cellphone service for years.
“We’ve needed that cellphone tower there forever,” John Sidote, who volunteers with McDowell County 911, told the Daily Telegraph last week. “I’m sure it’s a godsend.”
Having cellphone service in the mountains is difficult because the rugged terrain often interferes with signals, Sidote said.
We, too, are excited to hear about the pending completion of this important project. We live in a day and age where almost everyone has a cellphone. We depend upon our phones to communicate in person as well as through text and social media. And when an emergency has occurred, we should all be able to dial 911 on our cellphones for assistance.
The sooner the new cellular tower is activated for the Iaeger area the better for all.
