A popular attraction located high-above the city limits of Bluefield is getting a new look today.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held this morning to showcase the new historical interpretative signs that are being installed on top of the East River Mountain Scenic Overlook.
The new signs, located on Route 52-21, tell the unique story about the overlook’s history.
While some area residents may not realize this, the overlook was once the site of the first welcome center in the state, before the development of the East River Mountain Tunnel on Interstate 77.
The visitor center first welcomed tourists to Bluefield on Oct. 18, 1950. However, it was eventually closed due to construction of the East River Mountain Tunnel. The center’s legacy helped inspire the future construction of other visitor centers throughout West Virginia, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau.‘
The story of the state’s first visitor’s center is now being revisited through the historical interpretative signs that have been installed at the overlook in cooperation with the Mercer County CVB, the city of Bluefield and the National Coal Heritage Area.
Additional signs on the mountain also pay tribute to the Ridge Runner, which once operated at the overlook. Other signs tell the story of the construction of Interstate 77 and the East River Mountain Tunnel.
The Ridge Runner is now located at Lotito Park in Bluefield. But the little train first started hauling passengers at the East River Mountain Overlook back in the summer of 1964. However, once the East River Mountain Tunnel opened, the volume of traffic on the mountain was significantly reduced, and the train ultimately ended its runs high above Bluefield. It was moved to Lotito Park in 2011 following a successful campaign by the Save the Ridge Runner committee to get the historic train back on track.
So the history of the overlook, and its connection to Bluefield, Interstate 77 and the Ridge Runner, is a story that merits being retold.
“We felt it was important to recognize the tourism history of East River Mountain,” Null said last week. “The overlook is a great destination for many visitors, and locals, too.”
We agree. The overlook is still one of Bluefield’s best attractions, and the new additions will only further enhance it.
Beginning this weekend, visitors stopping at the top of East River Mountain also can scan the signs with their mobile phones to learn more about the Mercer County area. And the city of Bluefield has also added a sign to further enhance the visitor experience.
“It also provides tourists with additional knowledge on how this great area came to pass,” City Manager Cecil Marson Marson said.
Excellent. Area residents who haven’t been on the mountain lately should check out the new additions.
