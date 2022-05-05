A familiar problem is once again being reported across our region, but this time at an increasing rate.
Catalytic converters, which filter exhaust and help vehicles’ computers monitor the mix between fuel and oxygen, are being stolen from vehicles across the area.
Law enforcement officials are reminding area residents of the problem, and what steps they can take to safeguard their vehicles.
Thieves steal catalytic converters by actually crawling under cars and trucks and cutting the devices off with battery-powered saws, according to Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s a reprehensible move by those thieves who target the devices because they contain small amounts of platinum. The converters are then sold to scrap yards by the plunderer for cash.
“They can have it off in a couple of minutes and be gone,” Christian said, adding that other than the noise, there is little to notice during a theft. In big parking lots, there are plenty of vehicles and distractions that make it easier for the thieves to get away with this crime.
Local hot spots for catalytic converter thefts in Mercer County and neighboring Tazewell County include shopping center parking lots and the parking lots of major retailers. The Frontage Road area near the Mercer County Landfill is another place where officials are receiving reports of vehicles being stripped of their catalytic converters.
There are a few steps area residents can take to ensure that thieves don’t end up under their vehicles.
One option, which involves the installation of an anti-theft device, or metal plate over a catalytic converter, probably isn’t the most practical for area residents. Doing so also makes servicing a vehicle more difficult, so it’s a procedure that isn’t encouraged.
More simpler steps include having lights outside with motion sensors close to where you park a vehicle. A dog outside also can help in chasing away a thieve, or alerting homeowners to their presence, as the animal will normally start barking if an intruder is spotted on the property.
If you are parked in a parking lot of a shopping center for a period of time at night, parking your vehicle in a well-lighted area will help in discouraging thieves.
Victims of converter theft can call the sheriff’s department, but Christian says the crime “is a hard one to prosecute.”
Replacing a converter that has been stolen also can be expensive for vehicle owners, with repairs costing hundreds of dollars.
The theft of catalytic converters is both a brazen and despicable act.
Area residents should be mindful of the fact that thieves are once again committing this crime. You should park your vehicles in well-lit areas, and consider outdoor motion sensor lights and other security systems.
Meanwhile, those individuals who are caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.