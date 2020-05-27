In-person early voting begins today in West Virginia for an election that has been largely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Political candidates, who prefer door-to-door campaigning and lots of handshaking among large crowds, have been forced to find other ways to meet and greet voters. Likewise, a growing number of voters who are still nervous about the idea of casting a ballot in person at their local polling precinct, have opted to vote absentee by mail. Oh, and don’t forget that the election itself was delayed for nearly a month by Governor Jim Justice.
We are now a little more than a week away from the rescheduled June 9 primary, and many questions still remain unanswered. Will voters come out in droves at the polls on June 9, or will turnout be stymied by continued fears over the virus? And how long will it take election officials to count all of those absentee ballots cast by mail? Will we know the outcome of all of the races in a timely manner on the evening of Tuesday, June 9, or could some officials still be counting absentee ballots on Wednesday, June 10?
We should be getting an answer to at least one of those question’s today. That’s because in-person early voting begins today and continues through Saturday, June 6. If large numbers take advantage of early voting today at their local courthouses, that could be an indicator that fears of the virus are subsiding.
Some of the early data coming from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner suggests that could be the case. According to Warner, there have been 249,263 absentee ballots by mail requested as of Tuesday, which represents about 20.3 percent of the total number of registered voters in the state. Also, as of Tuesday, there were only 135,726 absentee ballot cast.
Those numbers are obviously smaller than we would prefer to see. But it could mean that more people are waiting to cast a ballot in person at their local polling precinct.
Those who feel comfortable going out to vote, but would like to avoid larger crowds on June 9, can vote early beginning today. Remember, you will be casting a ballot for President of the United States as well.
In Mercer County, early voting locations include:
• The Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street in Princeton
• Bluefield Auditorium, 1780 Stadium Drive
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton
It is our hope that many will take advantage of early voting. Above all, we encourage everyone to vote. There are too many important races to be decided on the local, state and federal level to not cast a ballot, particularly considering that this is a presidential election year.
