In another sign that travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels, nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday.
Gas prices, which are still hovering just under $5 a gallon for regular unleaded, didn’t keep a lot of out-of-state motorists from traveling the 88-mile toll road.
Of course, the weekend before and after July 4 is normally the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year, as noted this week by Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
Miller says the majority of motorists on the toll road during that 11-day period were from out-of-state.
Having to pay tolls to travel to and from Charleston is still a point of contention for many residents in the deep south counties. Some view the tolls as a tax on the good citizens of southern West Virginia.
The tolls increased from $4 to $4.25 per plaza on Jan. 1 of this year, providing another financial woe to motorists already dealing with soaring gas prices and inflation.
With lawmakers still unwilling to pull the plug on West Virginia’s sacred cash cow, the only realistic option for local residents who must travel the turnpike on a regular basis is the E-ZPass system.
The E-ZPass allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for an annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for a transponder. All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass.
“The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists,” Miller said in a press released Tuesday by the Parkways Authority. “After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself.”
Of course, if you aren’t internet savvy, getting an E-ZPass still isn’t a simple process. The only current options you have are to apply online at www.wvturnpike.com or to visit the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Charleston or the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley.
Why are there are no physical locations in Mercer or McDowell counties where an E-ZPass can be purchased, particularly for those individuals who are not comfortable with making online purchases? Is this too much to ask for from the Parkways Authority board?
While it is good to hear that a growing number of out-of-state motorists are traveling the turnpike again, more area residents also would make use of the turnpike if the burden of paying tolls were lifted or distributed more equitably across the state.
As it stands now, only the residents of the deep south counties must pay to travel to the state’s capitol. Is that fair? Of course not. But apparently nothing can stop West Virginia’s sacred cash cow.
