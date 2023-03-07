What do you get with an auditorium full of PIRATES? A lot of jumping, role playing and a treasure chest full of TREASURE! Yes, Pirates will be Pirates and there was no difference when Barter Players brought to CART’s season My Imaginary Pirate, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium. One-Eyed Jack and Red Legs Ricky was no match for Jesse’ imagination and even that of his friends. Even Ms. Pierce, their teacher, gave those Pirates a run for their money-teaching her class their multiplication tables! Of course when everything is said and done, Jesse comes to realize that friendship is the greatest treasure of them all and so did our audience.
I would like to thank our sponsors, Huffman Insurance Agency and the Town of Tazewell, and our contributors Mac and Mary Catherine Culbertson and Tadano Mantis Corporation. CART (Citizens for the Arts) would also like to recognize support in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Our tech and production team was made up of Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Terry and Katie Kennedy, Elaine Holmes, Rod Moore, Cindy Nicholson, Bonnie White, Susie Hampton and Tazewell Middle School administration and custodial staff.
I also would like to recognize Amelia Mullins from Johnson City and Sasha McKenzie from Dickenson County who were the door prize winners, compliments of Huffman Insurance Agency.
CART’s next performance is IONA CELTIC with Irish Dancer Marsha Searle, Saturday, March 18, 7pm at Richlands First Methodist Church. Hope to see you there Danny boy—the luck of the Irish will be with us!
Ginger H Branton
Executive Director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.