Jimmy Carter will not be remembered as the greatest U.S. President. Few leaders have endured a more trouble-laden tenure. It was during his only term that the Iranian hostage crisis occurred, when 52 Americans withstood 444 days as captives. The oil/gas crisis took place, as gasoline stations ran out of fuel when the Organization of Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) refused to sell petroleum to the United States while at the same time Carter ordered an embargo of any petroleum from Iran. That, in fact, enraged the fundamentalist Iranian leaders who then sanctioned the hostage taking of the U.S. citizens inside the American Embassy.
This triggered the infamous energy crisis when stations from California to College Avenue were forced to sell gasoline — when they had any — in creative fashion. There were days when gallon amounts were posted. Sometimes, odd and even days on the calendar were used to determine who could buy based upon the last digit of their license plates. All too often, there was no gas to be had at all.
Based on sheer numbers, the Iranian production was reduced from 5.8 million barrels per day to a paltry 445,000 barrels daily. Talk about a “trickle down” effect!
In yet another energy disaster, the Three-Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania suffered a melt down in March 1979 in what remains the nation’s worst nuclear disaster. The failure of several systems and controls caused a large amount of coolant to be displaced and luckily the situation was not a major cause of injury.
Still, it was a jarring issue and coming at the time of the hostage crisis, another body blow to Carter’s re-election hopes.
In those perilous late 70s, there seemed to be no news except bad news economically. The nation suffered what was called “stag-flation” a corruption of stagnant inflation which, loosely translated, means “a combination of high inflation and slow economic growth.” That combination inspired little confidence for his leadership among a majority of American voters. As a result, former Hollywood star and later governor of California, Ronald Reagan, swept to a landslide victory in the 1980 national election.
Carter himself made a meteoric rise to the top of the political world, coming from tiny Plains, Georgia to the White House. He was a Georgia state senator and then governor before winning the presidency in a race against Gerald Ford in the Bicentennial year of 1976. His toothy grin and unabashed love of his Christianity proved to be catalysts to victory, although he nearly lost an overwhelming early lead in national polls to just squeeze to victory in November.
A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, the nuclear engineering student had to leave the military early to come home and run the family peanut business. He excelled and began to make his climb up the political ladder.
He did have some major highlights during his presidency, most notably the peace accords between Egypt and Israel, also in March, 1979 known as the Camp David Accords which were signed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. He also worked to secure the Strategic Arms Limitations Treaty with Russia and the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.
Less important but notable to his part of the country, Carter made a public relations bonanza for NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) when he invited a host of celebrity racers including Cale Yarborough and others to the White House and even some of the race cars were pictured on the lawn.
Still, those were never most important to him.
The 98-year-old former peanut farmer who is in the 76th year of his marriage to wife Rosalynn has set some amazing records for longevity. Two presidents, Ford and Reagan, both lived into their 93rd year. George H.W. Bush was 94 when he passed. John Adams and Herbert Hoover made it to 90, while Harry Truman (88), James Madison (85), Thomas Jefferson (83), and Richard Nixon (81) were the next longest-lived chief executives. Carter has now been out of office for 42 years, almost exactly the same age as Teddy Roosevelt and John Kennedy when they took the oath.
Now in hospice care, the Nobel Prize winner, who started the Carter Center, worked for human rights world wide and spent much time in Habitat for Humanity, has become more beloved for his work after Washington than what he did during his time there.
The old Sunday School teacher may not have been a great president but he has certainly shown us how to be a great person.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
