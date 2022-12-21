It seems there is no shortage of political pundits when it comes to the question of whether Republicans underperformed nationally during last month’s midterm elections.
Of course, Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives, as they were expected to do. However, their U.S. House majority will be much smaller than some had predicted. And, as was expected, Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate. But their majority also will be small, and the recent defection of Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema raises new questions about their Senate majority. Sinema, who changed her party status from Democrat to Independent, says she won’t caucus with Republicans. So it is largely assumed that she will continue to vote with Democrats on most matters.
If that is the case, Democrats would still have a 51 seat majority in the U.S. Senate next year, counting the now three independents who caucus with them.
Some have questioned in recent days whether West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin will follow in Sinema’s steps, and switch from Democrat to Independent.
However, such a move by long-time Democrat Manchin seems unlikely, even though the Mountain State is now heavily Republican — and more so than it was in 2018 when Manchin narrowly won his last re-election bid to the U.S. Senate.
Manchin’s counterpart in the U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito, says she was disappointed Democrats retained control of the Senate on Nov. 8. Capito says there are lessons the Republican Party can learn from the anticipated red wave that ended up being more of a red blip.
“Some of it was probably the (GOP) candidates,” Capito said of some of the candidates promoted by former President Donald Trump. Some of those candidates, including football star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, lost key races Republicans needed to win to capture control of the U.S. Senate.
“I think, generally, the electorate wants to hear about what we are going to do in the future to help them meet the challenges of the day,” Capito said. “It is, still, I think we didn’t make the case strong enough that we have ideas for the future.”
Early and mail-in voting may have also given Democrats an edge, according to Capito.
“We need to find ways to make that a part of our outreach and part of our get-out-the-vote strategies,” she said of early voting and voting by mail.
Capito makes a valid point, as many Republicans locally — and across the nation — prefer voting on Election Day as opposed to early voting or mail-in voting.
Of course, at the end of the day, it really shouldn’t matter if you vote early, or on Election Day, as every ballot cast should still count. Right?
However, if most Democrats vote early by mail or other means, and if most Republicans wait until Election Day to vote, there is always the risk of an emergency or unexpected problem coming up on Election Day that could end up keeping Republican voters away from the polls. Then it is advantage Democrats.
So Capito is correct in that more Republicans need to warm up to the idea of voting early, even if that is only through in-person early voting at your local courthouse or voter registration office.
It should also be noted that a celebrity status doesn’t always translate into a winning political campaign. Sometimes it is simply better to have a candidate with political experience in an important race.
Capito also points out that, although Democrats will have a 51-49 majority the Senate presumably even with Sinema’s defection, Republican support on many proposals will still be needed to reach the 60-vote threshold.
It’s all food for thought, particularly with the 2024 election not that far away.
