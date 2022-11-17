Area residents now have another way to enjoy the holiday season while also supporting local businesses.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching its Visit Mercer County Candy Cane Trail, a campaign that gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 24 and continues through Jan. 2.
The promotion combines shopping and dining during the holiday season as a way to support local businesses right here in Mercer County.
Anyone wanting to participate could win a variety of gift cards, a gift basket and a weekend trip to a West Virginia state park, according to Mercer County CVB Executive Director Jamie Null.
According to Null, residents can obtain a “passport” to participate in the Candy Cane Trail by going online to visitmercercounty.com/candy-cane-trail. There they can sign up for the event and will receive a text or email with a link to a passport.
Locations to visit are included in the passport so residents just need to check in by showing the passport on their phone to partner businesses to redeem savings.
Participants can follow the trail of peppermints and candy canes throughout the county and take advantage of savings and prizes, Null said.
With every third check-in a passport holder is eligible for the prizes.
“We hope locals and visitors use this passport to shop, dine and visit our attractions and entertainment venues across the county,” Null said. “The passport is easy to use on your mobile device.”
We, too, encourage area residents to participate in the Candy Cane Trail promotion. It’s a great way to show your support for local and small businesses across the region during the all-important holiday shopping season.
