Please advise our independent candidates who ran for office in last week’s elections to canvas the county and remove their “yard/roadside” signs.
Many of us work the roads (over 200 folks helped in Bluewell) to clean the ditches and roadsides trying to keep our county clean from litter.
We now have thousands of visitors each and every weekend out here in the Bluewell Area (Montcalm, Brushfork, Bramwell, etc.) and we vote!
All candidates should be responsible for their campaign signage. It has been a week now and Bluewell is looking good, but we want to look even better. Thank you.
Also, as a leader out here in “West Mercer,” I hope our recently elected trio of 27th District House of Delegate winners will do their “utmost” to get Bluewell reunited when redistricting our 100 delegates this winter.! Half of us are in with McDowell County along with Bramwell and half of Montcalm. We do not like this.
We want to be with our own county. (No offense Ed Evans.) Please show us you care and fight for us to be part of Mercer County. Thank you.
And finally, we (Bluewell) are trying to raise funds to purchase some new hanging planters, repair a few “Snowflakes” for our holiday lighting (52 lights on US 52!), and other community improvements. We are certainly very appreciative of all the help our citizens give us, plus we would not be where we are without the generosity of The Hugh Shott Foundation as well as the Community Foundation of the Virginia’s. We are eternally grateful to all of you!
Donations can be sent to:
B.I.A.
P.O. Box 54
Montcalm, WV 24737
Sincerely yours,
Skip Crane,
Bluewell Improvement Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.