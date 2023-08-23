Much has been said in recent months about closing the so-called digital divide. But how can such a lofty goal be accomplished when we still don’t have a cellphone signal in parts of McDowell and Tazewell counties?
Yes, there are still isolated parts of our region where our cellphones don’t work. They are called mobile dead zones.
I’ll give you a recent example.
A few weeks ago I got a text message from my sister.
She and her husband were broken down along the side of the road on the Tazewell County (or Virginia side) of Peel Chestnut Mountain. Even though this road is located along a fairly remote section of Tazewell County, she had enough of a cellphone signal to send a text message. Unfortunately, in the text, she said she was broken down on the McDowell County side of Peel Chestnut Mountain, and not the Tazewell County side where she was actually stranded. More on that later.
A subsequent text message that came through indicated she would need five bottles of automatic transmission fluid.
At that point, I surmised that I would have to travel along U.S. Route 52 in Mercer County and connect with Peel Chestnut Mountain in McDowell County to reach them. Why, you might ask? Because I had to buy five quarts of automatic transmission fluid.
Had I traveled through Pocahontas, Va., which would have been a lot faster, there was no guarantee that I would find a store where I could purchase automatic transmission fluid. I love “dollar” stores, but I wasn’t confident that the one in Pocahontas had the fluid. So I traveled through West Virginia instead.
Now let’s take a brief detour, just for a moment.
I soon learned that the cheapest bottle of automatic transmission fluid now costs $9.
“Why?” I asked the store clerk. After all, just a few years ago, I used to buy automatic transmission fluid for my older Jeeps on a regular basis, and the cost was only $2 or $3 a quart.
The store clerk had a short and succinct two-word answer to my question.
“Joe Biden,” he said.
He went on to explain that the cost of oil — even automatic transmission fluid — has skyrocketed under the Biden administration.
“Lovely,” I said.
So five quarts of automatic transmission fluid set me back $41.
That’s crazy.
Soon I was on the road again heading toward McDowell County. However, once I had passed Bramwell and Coaldale Mountain, my cellphone signal was all but gone. When I turned off at Maybeury, near the Maybeury Food Mart, to connect with the small rural road that will take you to either Anawalt or Pocahontas, I no longer had a cellphone signal on my phone.
Once again I uttered to myself, “lovely.”
So, going back to the original text, I assumed my sister and brother-in-law were broken down somewhere on the McDowell County side of Peel Chestnut Mountain. So that meant heading to Anawalt. OK, fuss at me if you will, but l generally like to refer to that section of West Virginia as Peel Chestnut Mountain as well.
You see I grew up in Anawalt, and that is just what I called the area past Leckie. It was Peel Chestnut Mountain, at least to me.
I also recently double checked with someone who lives on Peel Chestnut Mountain, and she tells me the community goes through two states and three counties — Tazewell, Mercer and McDowell. She said I’m correct in also calling the McDowell County side of the mountain Peel Chestnut Mountain. So I will take her word for it.
Anyhow, without a cellphone signal or any way to call or text, I headed down the mountain toward Anawalt. Soon, after traveling a couple of miles, I was back home again. But I also realized I was going the wrong direction — since I didn’t come across any vehicles stranded alongside the road.
So, after driving all the way to Anawalt, it was time to turn around, head back up the mountain and travel toward Tazewell County. It should be noted that even though I was close to Anawalt, I still had no cellphone signal. Thus I still couldn’t call or text anyone, including my sister to ask just where she was actually broken down.
But at least I was confident that I was heading in the right direction this time. Where else could the truck have been broken down?
So I kept driving, and soon I was in Virginia. Then something amazing happened.
Suddenly I had a cell signal, albeit a weak one. I was actually able to call my sister, and ask once again, “Where exactly are you broken down?”
She answered, and confirmed it was Peel Chestnut Mountain in Tazewell County. In fact, they were stranded not far from the little community that once hosted the annual pumpkin festival each fall. I loved going to that festival back in the day.
Soon I found them, and the automatic transmission fluid was successfully delivered. All five quarts of it at a whopping cost of $41.
Gosh. Why do I keep reading, and hearing, that inflation is going down? Doesn’t seem like it to me.
And why in the world do politicians keeps boasting about getting broadband to every nook and cranny when we still can’t get a cellphone signal in parts of McDowell and Tazewell counties?
I’m just saying. Shouldn’t a cellphone signal be a priority in the year 2023?
Charles Owens is managing editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
