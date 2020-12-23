Forgive me if I’m feeling a little Grinchy right now, but Christmas is only two days away. And now it is apparently going to snow, and get downright cold, just in time for Christmas Day. Oh, and local virus numbers are still surging too, just in time for Christmas.
As of this writing, the Mercer County Health Department is reporting 1,043 active virus cases in Mercer County and 51 deaths. That means there are 1,043 people out there who are currently contagious with COVID-19. The health department also reports that Mercer County’s infection rate for the virus currently stands at 95.5 percent. Mercer County also is still listed as red on the COVID color map, which is the highest warning level on the state’s pandemic alert system.
Now this just in. A few minutes ago — once again as of this writing Tuesday afternoon — the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., just issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Bluefield area. It reads, “Christmas Eve Day through Christmas Day will be met by heavy rain, very gusty winds, accumulating snowfall, and low wind chills. A flash freeze is also expected Christmas Eve night.”
Upon further inspection of the local forecast, I see where 2 to 4 inches of snow is apparently now possible for the Bluefield area on Christmas Day. Great. Of course, 2020 would not only provide us with a white Christmas, but also a Christmas with accumulating snowfall and a “flash freeze.” So stay tuned to the forecast, as it can still change between now and Christmas Eve.
Speaking of Christmas, my talking points over the past few weeks or so has been more or less along the lines of, “Thanks, but I’m not doing Christmas this year because of the pandemic and the fact that it is 2020.” Go ahead and call me the Grinch. It was a failed strategy anyhow as those talking points have not persuaded others to forgo the overall season of joy, happiness and gift giving.
OK. So here is how my thought process operated during our pandemic-disrupted holiday. If I have to buy something, then maybe I’ll just go ahead and purchase a 50 inch flat screen television for myself. But my 46 inch flat screen still works fine, so I guess it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to buy a 50 or 55 inch television now, would it? Well, maybe, but only if it was 4K or something a bit more advanced than what I have now.
In terms of buying holiday gifts for others, the simplest solution this year has been a gift card.
I guess if you wanted to act like a Grinch, a not so nice gift that you could easily purchase for others this year would be designer face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. Actually, Lysol and other disinfectant sprays, which are still extremely difficult to find, would probably be an appreciated Christmas gift by some. After all, nothing says Christmas like a can of Lysol. You could probably even resell the can on Ebay for a good profit.
I guess it is a bit more difficult to get into the Christmas spirit this year. A pandemic can do that. So can mask mandates, tightening virus restrictions, and the continued uncertainty associated with our so-called “dark winter.”
I wish Democrat Joe Biden could have come up with a better term than “dark winter.” Couldn’t he have just called it the second wave of the pandemic? By their very nature, winters are always dark anyhow. Days are shorter, and sunlight is often in short supply. The term “dark winter” doesn’t necessarily encourage a lot of Christmas joy.
Dark winter or not, I guess we need to search for the proverbial silver lining this holiday season.
We can all still visit the Holiday of Lights at Lotito Park, as long as we promise to stay in our vehicles. We can still head out to the local department store or mall to purchase those last-minute gifts, as long as we are wearing facial masks and promise to do the social distancing thing.
We can still go outside for a walk, weather permitting of course, without a mask on. At least I think we can. These virus restrictions keep changing by the day, after all. We can also choose to sit at home and watch a Christmas-themed movie on television, or even listen to Christmas music on the radio, without a mask on.
Not that long ago, I grumbled about the growing loss of personal interactions in the age of social media. Now the virus has separated us even further, pushing even more toward social media, Zoom and other interactive platforms for basic conversation and communication.
Now I wonder if there is any turning back from our growing lack of socialization during this pandemic? If we are going to be social, and even exchange gifts, Christmas would certainly be the time to do so.
