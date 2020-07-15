I don’t know why, but last Sunday I watched the first 30 minutes or so of NBC’s “Meet the Press.” I used to love this show, but nowadays, moderator Chuck Todd seems simply incapable of striking anything close to a bipartisan tone. Lately, it’s been all about pushing the talking points of the left and attacking the right with Todd.
Still, an interesting point came up during this particular episode. A member of the Trump administration, who was doing his best to answer loaded questions from Chuck Todd, brought up a frequent talking point. The general said if 95 percent of all Americans would wear a mask the virus would be defeated and we would be able to put our national COVID-19 nightmare behind us.
I’ve heard many other people say this as well, and of course facial coverings are frequently advocated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, arguably the most recognized face of the pandemic and the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.
So that brings me to the obvious question of the moment. Why are so many Americans, and residents of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia in particular, still refusing to wear a mask when in public?
Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that the year 2020 would turn out as horrible as it has to date. A deadly virus is still raging across the entire world, not just the United States of America. Riots and looting in our streets with violent mobs burning down everything from Target stores to police stations. And yes there is a difference between our Constitutionally-guaranteed right to peacefully assemble and violent rioting where stores are burned to the ground. But I digress. Back to the madness that is 2020. Political leaders, athletes and Hollywood personalities that are now openly disrespecting our nation’s great flag. Politicians who want to defund the police and who openly embrace socialism. Did I mention locusts, cicadas, asteroids passing a little too close for comfort past Earth and a politically driven impeachment process that divided our nation just as the virus was gaining a foothold in America? And folks we are just at the half-way point of 2020. Dare I ask what is next?
The only thing else I will say with regards to the unlawful rioting, looting and fires is a comment relating to economic development. If anyone from Target is reading this column by chance, I can tell you that citizens living here at the state line of West Virginia and Virginia would still love to have a Target store in the greater Bluefield or Princeton area. And if you build it, I can assure you we will not burn it down. Now back to the virus and the whole debate over masks.
As a science fiction junkie, I’ve watched more than my fair share of disaster and apocalyptic movies over the years, and in many of those movies folks are depicted as wearing masks or facial coverings for their own safety. I don’t ever recall seeing a disaster movie where people refused to wear masks and where masks were a point of bitter partisan debate.
Without a vaccine or universally agreed upon form of treatment, a mask is the best tool we have at the moment to stop this virus, along with social distancing. It is as simple as that.
We should wear a mask, particularly when social distancing isn’t possible. Just do it and quit complaining about it already. Once the pandemic is over, we can burn these masks (but not buildings) as a way to say good riddance to COVID-19.
But for now the pandemic is still raging. And these are not normal days. We are now living in a new normal, and things aren’t going to go back to the way they were until we can put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. I will add that I was at a local Dollar Tree store the other day (and yes I was wearing a mask) where everything in the store is only $1, and the place had a huge supply of masks in stock. Sadly, it didn’t look like anyone was even buying any.
Maybe a lot of them have sold by now. I don’t know.
Buy a mask. Wear a mask. And remember that facial coverings are now a requirement in both West Virginia and Virginia. And please practice social distancing. That means don’t stand directly behind the person who is checking out in the self-service aisle in front of you — so close that you can breathe on their neck. Six feet means six feet. Just like wearing a mask means wearing a mask.
Do all of this and maybe, just maybe, the year 2020 can start getting better.
