Photos are often attached to emails from the brothers, especially if they are coming from Sean, who seems to have a limitless library stack of pictures from those long-ago days on the farm.
Most are black and white, before Kodachrome, pictures of just us boys. And as innocent as we may look in some of those frames, I am here to tell you that, at the time, not a one of us fully appreciated how our dear mother survived all the shenanigans, the dustups, the tantrums, the scrapes, the brawls and the hurt feelings four farm boys could pack into a life before graduating from high school and heading off to college.
There, in the picture sent Wednesday, are Sean and Kevin, maybe 6 and 4, the first two out of the womb, dressed up in western attire, complete with cowboy hats, bandanas and plastic six-shooters on the hip, sitting in the front yard with Fletcher, one of a long line of dogs that kept us company.
The dogs were also responsible for keeping the rabbits out of Mom’s rather large garden. Sometimes that worked. Other times, well, the shade of a tree is a fine place to escape the unrelenting heat of a midsummer’s day.
And there are Sean and Kevin again, this time pictured with me on the side porch, Fletch sniffing about my hoodie as if Sean had dropped a pork chop in there – which he very well could have done.
And, look, there’s Mom, in the saddle – for a moment and not more – atop Brown Jug, maybe the only time any of us saw her near a horse even if it was an old, gentle mare.
I miss the farm, and both the quiet and the company you could find most anytime of day or night in the old Victorian farmhouse. There were four bedrooms up and, downstairs, a TV room, a music parlor, a front room, a dining room, the laundry room and the kitchen.
A coal furnace, a fruit cellar, a shower and any number of spiders and mice were down a flight of thick and uneven wooden steps in a cool and creepy basement.
I do not miss the basement. I especially do not miss having to take a shower in the basement. But I do miss sitting in the kitchen, at Mom’s table, sharing stories deep into the night. Best listener ever, our mom.
And I miss all of the people who came to sit and talk with Mom in her kitchen, at this very table, Mom’s table. And I especially miss their stories.
I miss hanging out with the brothers, too. Yes, we get together on Zoom calls to catch up, but it’s not the same as being in the same room. We all scattered with the wind decades ago, pretty much right out of college, and do not huddle as often as we once did. Occasionally there is a football game and a tailgater.
There was the niece’s wedding in Adare, County Limerick, and the nephew’s in Chapel Hill. Long ago there was Rian’s wedding in Long Beach.
And, yes, there was Mom and Dad’s graveside service at Greenbrier Cemetery and, later that night at the lake, a celebration of life, 10 years after Mom suffered her massive and fatal stroke, just a few months after he had died of cancer.
But not as many gatherings in recent years, not with Sean spending much of his time doing business in Australia, and me, here, in West Virginia, joined at the hip with this newspaper work. Kevin was never keen on scheduling Iowa into his itinerary. He had other horizons, other vistas.
Rian, the youngest, gave up homes and jobs in southern California, New Jersey and Colorado to gravitate back to the Midwest, first in Madison and now in Des Moines – his last move, he says.
I know what Thomas Wolfe wrote, that we can never go home again, that nothing will be the same.
“You can’t go back home to your family, back home to your childhood ... back home to a young man’s dreams of glory and of fame ... back home to places in the country, back home to the old forms and systems of things which once seemed everlasting, but which are changing all the time – back home to the escapes of Time and Memory.”
I know that is right. Mostly. I mean, the farming is not what it once was back in Iowa. Or anywhere for that matter. GPS computers guide tractors through the fields, part of the technology that has replaced many a farmhand.
As a result, people have moved on, gutting business at the local café and closing both grocery stores in town. People had to go to the big city or out of state, chasing a job, a career, trying to provide for a family they always wanted.
In Bagley, where we grew up, there is not a cafe left standing, no grocery store and no gas station. Gilliand’s Implement, where Dad had his tractors serviced, was abandoned before it burned to the ground back in the ’90s. It was never rebuilt.
Dad once ran 200 head of cattle and about 50 sheep and needed Brown Jug, four boys, a hired hand and a large garden to make it all work.
Now, that 480-acre farm is absent livestock and is but a sidebar to what one corporate farmer has in his immense agricultural portfolio. It takes less than one farmer, less than a family with four rambunctious young boys, to get all the work done.
When folks wish for what once was, though, I understand – from my own perspective – what was so grand and romantic about the past. I have the pictures.
And I miss the farm.
As you may have heard or read in the pages of this paper as we discuss what is to become of downtown Beckley, folks recall fondly what was once downtown. And I understand that.
But I also look forward to the future, believing that whatever is out there will be just as good, if not better, than what has come and gone.
Besides, there is no turning back – no matter how inviting the shade of that big ol’ tree.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
