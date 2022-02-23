I’ve been dealing with a reoccurring dream for several years now, and to be honest, it is a really strange dream.
The dream is pretty straight-forward. I am leaving a store, shopping center, or some other public location, and walk to the parking lot to get in my vehicle. However, at that point, I suddenly realize that my car is no longer there. Usually the dream concludes with the realization that my vehicle has been stolen. But in other longer versions of the same dream, I often find myself walking through a large parking lot — sometimes circular in nature — in search of my vehicle.
Sometimes there are hundreds of vehicles parked in the parking lot, but I’m never able to find my own vehicle.
It’s a very aggravating dream. And I have had this dream on seemingly multiple occasions over the last couple of years. I always hate it.
In fact, it is so annoying that I recently did a Google search to see if this is a common dream that other people have and to try and see if I could possibly figure out what this particular dream means.
Why would someone want to steal my vehicle?
Apparently it is a common dream, at least according to Google. And Google knows everything, right? Even our dreams.
After scrolling through a number of Google results, I can’t say that I found an explanation as to what — if anything — this particular dream may or may not mean. But there were a couple of websites that offered similar theories.
Apparently I am insecure, nervous about the future, worried about the pandemic or unable to make big or important decisions in life, according to the various explanations of this particular dream provided by the Google search.
I immediately rejected all of those conclusions because — well sometimes I can be a little stubborn — and they also had nothing to do with someone dreaming about their car being stolen.
And, well, who isn’t concerned about the future right now? It’s been a really rough year for our nation. Plus you can’t overlook the fact that the world as a whole is still a major mess right now.
So yea, I would imagine that more than a few people are worried about the future right now, and are wondering where all of this madness is ultimately leading to. But if I were to believe Google, then all of the good folks out there who share these and related concerns would also be having regular dreams about their cars being stolen.
Well, maybe they are, but I haven’t heard about thousands or millions of people right now complaining about a reoccurring dream about their vehicle being stolen.
So how about the other explanations. Am I not able to make big decisions? Gosh I hope that isn’t the case. We all face difficult decisions in life, and lately those decisions have been even more pronounced thanks to the pandemic, bad politics and other aggravating factors.
OK. So maybe I will occasionally procrastinate when it comes to making certain decisions, or occasionally overthink things, but it is better to know all of the facts, including the pros and cons, before acting quickly on an important decision. Right? And even then what does that have to do with one’s vehicle being stolen? Maybe Google doesn’t know what it is talking about.
In other versions of this always irritating dream, my vehicle is not only stolen, but many if not all of its parts are often removed when it is finally found. Usually it is missing all four wheels, both doors, a hood or the trunk.
So what in the world does that mean? Maybe I’ve just watched “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “The Fast and the Furious” far too many times. Isn’t that a rationale explanation too?
Maybe, one day, I’ll stop having this aggravating dream, and then I won’t have to worry about what it means. Maybe that is the answer. Maybe I’m worried about this dream which is causing me to have the dream over and over again.
Wow. Now I’m really starting to overthink this thing.
I hope you don’t have repeated dreams about your vehicle being stolen. If you do have this dream, don’t panic. Remember that when you wake up, your car will still be where you last parked it.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
