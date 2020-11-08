From a mountaintop in southern West Virginia I watched celebrations and protests across the nation. Social media and network news had eyes on America from coast to coast.
After a tumultuous election week for supporters of both political parties, Joe Biden was announced president-elect on Saturday.
Some continue to say the race is not yet over, but Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris seemed confident and forward-moving in speeches hours later.
•••
Can we breathe now — culturally and collectively?
Can we stop slinging insults and allegations?
Can we cease with the anger and rage and over-the-top assertions that move polite debate into a realm of hate?
Can we be nice to each other, no matter if one is wearing red or blue?
Can we stop talking politics and, instead, ask friends and acquaintances about family, well-being and health?
Can we understand that the office of the presidency is, indeed, important, but there are other things that matter, too.
•••
And can we please stay away from hot-button topics just for a moment?
A day.
A week.
Or, even better, a few months.
We all know what issues separate us and rally the outrage. At this moment of deep divide, why go there?
How about we focus on topics that most, if not all, can agree on?
Why don’t we talk about fixing roads and bridges across our nation, and giving all people in Appalachia clean water, sewage and Internet access?
Can we all not concur that education is crucial, and money must be invested — for students and teachers — in order to have a thriving America in the future?
The welfare of children is a personal crusade for me, but I’d like to think that most everyone would agree to strengthening proactive measures that would better protect babies and school-age kids from abuse.
How about we take up that cause together— Democrats and Republicans, no party lines.
•••
I have tried to steer away from writing about politics, for the most part, these past few years. The reasons are many, and varied.
First, I don’t think my political views are more important or notable than the views of readers. Folks generally have firm beliefs that spur them to lean left or right, and that’s one of the beautiful things about our American melting pot.
Disagreement is good, although I would prefer that it came with more civility that has been shown in years past.
Also, I can’t imagine my humble opinions would spur anyone to rush out and change his or her party affiliation or transition away from a deeply entrenched belief.
Many, many years ago comedian Drew Cary had a comedy sketch in which he talked about strangers walking by a smoker and remarking, “Hey, don’t you know those things will kill you?”
Cary queried what the strangers expected the reaction to their remark would be. Did they think the smoker would suddenly throw the cigarette down, stomp on it furiously and say something to the effect of, “Oh my God! I had no idea! Thank you for saving my life!”
While I think it’s important for Democrats and Republicans to read both pro-right and pro-left columns, I am not confident that words on a page are changing many stances.
Personally, I think the value of the opinion pieces comes from understanding others’ views, and respecting them even if you don’t agree.
•••
So what now folks?
Can we truly roll back the tidal wave of outrage and work toward a more unified nation?
While I don’t foresee Trump and Biden supporters sitting around a campfire holding hands and singing Kumbauya, it would be nice to end this most awful of years with a little more harmony and acceptance.
Democrats can take heart in the fact that it would appear they will control the White House come January.
And Republicans, if not happy with the new administration, can certainly utilize their option to vocalize complaints, wrongs and misdeeds.
If neither side is happy, take heart. There will be another presidential election in a mere four years.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
