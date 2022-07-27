Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, have become increasingly important to our regional economy. In fact, one needs to look no further than to the growing number of ATV resorts, campgrounds and related support facilities that have opened across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia in recent years as an example of this entrepreneurial surge. These important developments were largely the result of entrepreneurs who were willing to meet a local need for ATV tourists.
The city of Bluefield also is actively recruiting entrepreneurs for new business growth. In fact, an entrepreneurial bootcamp launched by the city two years ago has already exceeded expectations.
As of July, the Bluefield Economic Development Administration has had 177 individuals enrolled in the regional bootcamp initiative. While the majority of those individuals are from southern West Virginia, nine participants are from other states, according to Jim Spencer, executive director of BEDA and community and economic development director for the city of Bluefield.
There have been 20 graduates of the program to date, which represent Bluefield (7); Princeton (5); Mercer County (1); Monroe County (2); Lewisburg (1); Tazewell County (3), and Silver Spring, Md. (1).
Called MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp, the program started in June 2020 after a partnership was formed with Santa Clara University’s My Own Business Institute. The free, online, self-paced and fast-tracked bootcamp has two modules: “Starting a Business,” with 21 classes, and “Business Expansion” with 16 classes. Each class takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
The bootcamp participants can take the required courses and graduate with a certificate or just complete the classes they need.
“One of BEDA’s biggest goals was to create a regional Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp program for area business owners,” Spencer said. “When COVID-19 caused in-person events to come to a screeching halt, BEDA quickly adapted to provide support in a virtual format in order to not lose momentum.”
Spencer says the skills gained from the program are crucial for starting a business as well as keeping one going and helping it to expand.
According to the Small Business Administration, about 20 percent of business startups fail in the first year. The SBA says half succumb to business failure within five years. By year 10, only about 33 percent survive.
“We strongly believe that business education can help reduce that rate,” Spencer said. “Thus the reason we created this regional initiative.”
It is great to see that so many individuals are participating in the entrepreneurial bootcamp, including out-of-state residents.
Such small-business and entrepreneurial growth will be critical to the region’s future. Small businesses are arguably the backbone of a region’s economy. They create jobs close to home while also bringing needed products and services to a locality and its citizens.
That’s why ongoing initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship are so important to the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.