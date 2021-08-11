The city of Princeton recently announced the hiring of its first director for the newly formed Princeton Development Authority. The purpose of the new director, and development authority, is to promote economic development and business growth in the Princeton area.
Samuel Lusk, who most recently worked as a staff member for U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was hired last month as the city’s economic development director. A native of Mercer County, Lusk is a graduate of Bluefield High School and Concord University.
His hiring comes at a good time, as the region is currently enjoying a period of renewed economic activity and growth.
Lusk says he has three priorities.
“The first is to form a relationship with all business owners in the city,” Lusk told the Daily Telegraph last week.
That will be followed by not only helping them to retain the business, but possibly expand. This includes utilizing any state or federal funds that are available to help with expansions, Lusk said.
The third objective will be to assess the available parcels in the city and try to recruit new businesses.
It should be noted that there are now three active economic development boards and directors in Mercer County. The first being the development authority of Mercer County, and it’s economic development director who is John O’Neal. The second is the city of Bluefield’s development authority, and its director Jim Spencer. The third is now Lusk and his board.
Lusk says the new development authority board in Princeton will be working closely with the county and the city of Bluefield.
Princeton Mayor David Graham said the city has needed a development authority for a long time, adding that the new organization has more latitude than the city does in handling properties, applying for grants and other functions.
“We have roughly 200 properties the city either owns or has liens on,” Graham said. “We are going to put them in the court of the EDA.”
We wish Lusk, and the new economic development authority board in Princeton, the best of luck.
Now is a good time to build upon all of the positive progress and new growth that the region is currently experiencing.
