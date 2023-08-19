The headlines just keep coming — school starting on the Virginia side, the Raleigh Street Cinemas open, work continues on the project to remove Bland Street buildings and begin Bluefield’s downtown restructuring, the Grant Street Bridge (hopefully!) is getting closer to completion and the West Virgina State Fair is almost complete for another year.
While all that and more is happening around us, we sometime may forget just how special an ordinary day can be in Four Seasons Country. While the fires have raged across Canada and had some negative effects on our air quality at times, we have not been under threat of major fires this year. Firemen in the Canadian wilderness area spoke of the very ground itself being hot enough to melt their boots and yet here in the Summit City we have gone through another year with not even one 90 degree day, as the Lemon Forecasting equipment out at the Mercer County Airport (thank you, Eddie Steele!) has accurately told us all.
It has been, as usual, a season of road work and one of the most welcomed projects for many Bluefield residents has been the paving on sections of College Avenue. After much underground digging and construction, the major thoroughfare is now smooth and easily navigated along those sections that have been worked over by the operations.
Despite the upheaval in major college sports involving realignments as well as the demise of the 105-year-old Pac-12 Conference, our local schools are buzzing with activity as Bluefield University, Bluefield State University and Concord University welcome students to their respective campuses. Both BU and BSU will soon hit the gridiron at Mitchell Stadium with high expectations, which will help maintain a hectic schedule at the venerable old ball park, which is also called home by the Bluefield Beavers and Graham G-Men.
For the next three months, there will scarcely be a weekend when at least one and sometimes as many as four games will be played on a weekend. To be sure, local residents have a ready outlet for their up-front and personal football action.
Once again, a proposal has been put forth to lure the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) playoffs back to Bluefield soon. I certainly hope that is a success. Naturally, a variety of concerns must be met. Money is at the top of the list. Close behind would be hotel accommodations, parking, restaurant facilities, etc. This area certainly has a claim to athletic excellence which continues and it does not seem fair that local teams must travel every year hundreds of miles to play title games.
Many local fans recall the 1975 AAA championship matchup between the Bluefield Beavers and South Charleston when an estimated 13,000 fans packed Mitchell Stadium. If the WVSSAC allows it, the fans will surely come to see those games right here in Bluefield.
With the proposed plans for a new stadium down near Graham High, it may not be many years before Mitchell is not quite as crowded and that will change the local dynamic for sports fans. Talk is that the Big Game between the two local high schools will still be played at Mitchell but Graham would then play its remaining contests at the new facility. I recall a year when the G-Men, firmly placed in Tazewell County, had only one game all season in Virginia and that was down at Gate City. That is probably a record that no other school will ever match.
With the Granada Theatre doing well in downtown and traffic on the increase, those new Raleigh Street Cinemas will bring a welcome addition to the municipal area. First run movies, birthday parties and all sorts of events will now be possible. Earlier this summer, Brian Tracey granted me a cook’s tour of the facility as it nears construction with a great narrative about the former Ford dealership which occupied the building many years ago.
He showed me the concession area, expanded room for various get-togethers and explained how the cinemas will feature wonderful seating and have state-of-the-art projecting equipment. That is so necessary in 2023 because we all travel more and local citizens have seen what is available in other places. To compete successfully, business must adapt and provide top-quality material. Combined with the Granada upstairs, Bluefield’s downtown now has an entertainment area as fine as any. We are so fortunate to have had a great group of local citizens working these past few years to make it happen. It is now up to us to patronize and support these outstanding venues which have been placed right here in our hometown.
Even Lotito Park is preparing for major upgrade with a water park and related fun activities soon to be installed out near Stadium Drive. That is good news for the youngsters, and any organization which hopes to prosper must take the children into account. Having opportunities for the adults is all good but planning to provide for the boys and girls is a nod to the future.
History has a prominent place in our area and moving into its next phase with bright ideas is absolutely the best way to ensure our local survival.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
