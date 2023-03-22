Building bridges can be a long and difficult process.
I, as well as many other motorists, have observed in recent weeks the ongoing bridge building project across Airport Road near Kee Dam here in Mercer County.
The new bridge is finally spanning across Airport Road and Kee Dam, but there is still weeks (and most likely months) of work to be done before we will see any vehicles traveling on that bridge high above Airport Road. When the day finally arrives, traffic will have the option to detour off of Interstate 77 onto the K.A. Ammar Interchange, and then to the Christine West Bridge, before finally crossing over Kee Dam. From there it should be noted that all of the traffic will have to exit off of the King Coal Highway onto Airport Road.
That’s because federal (and or state) funding has yet to be announced or released for the next section of the King Coal Highway project in Mercer County.
So, as it stands now, the new King Coal Highway will likely come to an abrupt end at Airport Road until Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito, Carol Miller or somebody else in Washington can find more federal infrastructure dollars to keep this all-important future four-lane interstate corridor under construction.
Wasn’t the much-hyped bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by Congress, and signed into law by President Joe Biden in late 2021, supposed to have taken care of this?
Here is what should be happening. Funding should already be in place, and engineering and design work should already be underway, on the next section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County. That next section of the four-lane corridor would take the interstate from the existing construction site at Airport Road across the mountain toward Littlesburg Road. From there, assuming that the road would still be built in smaller sections and different contracts, it would then extend from the Montcalm area before ultimately exiting Mercer County and extending along Indian Ridge into McDowell County. From there it would ultimately interchange with the Coalfields Expressway in Wyoming County, or at least that is how it has been explained to us in the newsroom.
To put the highway’s importance into proper perspective, the King Coal Highway is our local segment of the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor. I-73 will ultimately run from from Detroit to Myrtle Beach, opening a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access. The local King Coal Highway section of the I-73 corridor will extend 95 miles in southern West Virginia, including the segments for Mercer and McDowell counties.
Of course, to get all of this done, it is going to take a lot of federal and state funding to complete what is a real infrastructure project and a real critical need for southern West Virginia.
What we don’t need, and I hope someone in Washington is reading this column right now, is another bridge to nowhere in Mercer County. We should take steps now to ensure the new interstate bridge over Kee Dam and Airport Road will actually go somewhere once it is completed, and not simply terminate at Airport Road for an extended period of time.
We also need some type of King Coal Highway support board or advisory committee. While state funding for the King Coal Highway Authority and its executive director post was eliminated by state lawmakers years ago in what I believe was an unwise move, I don’t see why we can’t have some type of local board or authority composed of elected officials, community leaders and concerned citizens that would meet on a regular or semi-regular basis to help lobby for and build public support for the King Coal Highway project.
Why not try something similar to the new Virginia-side Coalfields Expressway Authority board, which has proven to be successful in a short period of time while also interacting with federal lawmakers such as U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, as well as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Why can’t we try something like that on the West Virginia side for the King Coal Highway?
Consider this as food for thought. As someone — whether it is a federal, state or local lawmaker or a local board or commission — must be willing to step up and fight for the King Coal Highway. As it stands right now, I don’t see many people who are willing to do that. Maybe that is one reason why it is taking so long for this all important four-lane corridor to be completed for southern West Virginia.
