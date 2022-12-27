West Virginia will soon be building more bridges with a little help from the federal government.
Governor Jim Justice announced just before the Christmas holiday that the Mountain State will be receiving $548,083,740 in federal funding for bridge work over the next five years. The money is coming from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was approved by Congress in late 2021, and will enable the state to build, rehabilitate and preserve bridges.
The Republican governor said the federal funding will help with maintaining the state’s approximately 7,000 bridges, including about 150 which are owned by municipalities and not the state Department of Transportation.
West Virginia’s portion of funding for the bridge program works out to about $110 million a year for the next five years, according to the governor’s office.
That’s on top of the existing $167 million the state currently spends each year on bridge projects.
The Department of Transportation intends to increase bridge funding in 2024 to $217 million, meaning between regular funding and the federal infrastructure bridge program the state will have about $227 million a year available just for bridge projects.
The federal infrastructure bill also allows 100 percent of federal funding for certain off-system bridges, which typically require a 20 percent local match.
Furthermore, a provision of the federal bridge program allows the state to spend at least 15 percent of the total allocation to off-system bridges, which may include city bridges or other spans not owned by the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Of course, the big question on everyone’s mind at this point is what bridges will be repaired and where will all of the new bridges be built.
Obviously there are many aging bridges across southern West Virginia that need to be repaired and replaced.
Unfortunately, the governor’s office has yet to release any information with regards to what counties will get new bridges and what existing bridges will be repaired.
That information needs to be released by the governor, and soon.
The public has a right to know, and a right to provide input, on what bridges are in need of repair or replacement across the state, particularly now that federal dollars are being made available to do so.
