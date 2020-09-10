Like many fathers, my late dad did his best to teach me what I needed to know about surviving this experience called life. He knew I was going to get my dents and dings along the way, but he taught me the importance of hanging on to your self confidence when life goes to pieces and about estimating risks. For instance, he told me that if I ever got sent to prison, it should be over something big. He didn’t want to hear about me stealing a piddly $500. It had to be at least $1 million dollars; and if I pulled off a stunt like that, I should come share it with him.
He was a design engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways, and a lot of his work went into helping create the interstate system crisscrossing West Virginia today. Naturally, he was great at math and anything relating to construction or mechanics. Unfortunately, I didn’t inherit those genes and I count on my fingers.
One truth dad did teach me was the fact that designing and building something like a highway is a lot more complicated than any people are ready to believe. Dad told me more than one comic story about people who thought that a project only slightly less challenging than building an Aztec pyramid could be accomplished quickly and cheaply. In example, a fellow who bought some old strip mine land wanted a road built to it so he could set up an industrial park. Dad tried to explain to him that half a mountain would have to be shaved away in order to get a road way up there. The guy wouldn’t have been left with enough land to build a little motel, never mind an industrial park. Of course, the guy just didn’t want to hear that news.
I’d consult dad when a story involved some road project people wanted their city, county or state to do. In one instance, a neighborhood over in Virginia wanted a new road. There were only about half a dozen homes up on top of a hill, and one of the residents swore that all the state had to do was bulldoze a path from the main highway.
Well, I described the scenario to dad. As I suspected, a road scraped out by a bulldozer and covered with gravel wouldn’t do the job. Dad estimated that such a road would cost at least $1 million; you had everything from design to geological studies and insurance to consider. Building a road isn’t like installing a garden path.
I was reminded about dad’s advice when I did a story about the Eastern Vault Company near Princeton and how its employees manufactured and delivered the prestressed concrete components of the new Kale Road Bridge in Mercer County. Some people passing the company’s gates along Courthouse Road might think it’s a place that makes walkway bricks and septic tanks, but they would be wrong.
Like building a highway, creating the huge pieces that make up a bridge, even a two-lane bridge like the one serving the Kale Road community, is a challenging and detailed task. It’s not like building a footbridge over a creek. District 10 of the state Department of Highways and Eastern Vault had to put a lot of effort into building that bridge, and it was no quick and easy job.
Dad and a lot of his colleagues had to listen to plenty of folks who thought that the new road they wanted could be built or fixed in a couple of weeks, but I learned that such projects can’t happen overnight if they’re to be done right. I saw some of the highway plans dad drafted, and they were about as bewildering as Chinese writing to me.
I know it’s hard to be patient in a world where everything is supposed to be quick and easy, but there usually is no quick and easy way to get the everyday things we take for granted. Complexities and expenses the untrained among us never take into consideration go into creating and maintaining our highways and bridges, so we have to remember that projects often don’t move very quickly. There are times when we need to be understanding when complex work is needed to give us the things we need.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
