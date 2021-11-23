West Virginia’s traditional buck firearm season is now underway here in the mountains of southern West Virginia. Thousands of hunters are expected to head to the woods during the two-week gun season, which started on Monday and continues through Friday, Dec. 5.
This year all 51 counties that are open to buck firearms hunting also are open to concurrent bear hunting on private and public land during the buck season, according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
Also new this year is a “Big Buck Photo Contest,” which will allow hunters to show off their harvests and win prizes. The contest was announced Monday by Gov. Jim Justice, who said the campaign was one more reason to take advantage of the “world-class hunting opportunities provided by West Virginia.”
It should be noted that buck firearm season is once again closed this year to hunters in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.
By its very nature, hunting is an exercise in social distancing. So there are no pandemic restrictions in effect this year for those hunters who will be heading to the woods over the next couple of days.
We expect many in our region to do so.
Buck firearm season is a proud family tradition here in the mountains of southern West Virginia. And for many it is a practice that has been carried down through several generations.
In fact, it’s not unusual for many in the region to take the week off from work or even school to head out to the woods — particularly after the big Thanksgiving dinner.
Gun season also is a big economic engine for our region. In the weeks leading up to the big hunt, hunters are purchasing items such as hunting licenses, ammunition, knives, orange jackets and other proper gear necessary for a safe hunting expedition. But the benefits extend beyond just hunting shops. Small mom-and-pop stores across our region, as well as gas stations, grocery stores and department stores, also reap welcomed rewards from the two-week buck season.
It is our hope that all hunters across the region will enjoy a safe and robust gun season. Safety must come first and foremost when heading into the woods. As always, hunters should wear blaze orange, and should always make sure they properly identify their target and what’s behind their target before shooting.
Please exercise good judgment and common sense while in the woods. By doing so, we can all ensure a safe and fun gun season.
