High-speed broadband will soon be available to another community in our region.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission has approved a proposal by Appalachian Power to attach fiber optic cable to its existing transmission poles in Bland County. The plan will allow for the deployment of high-speed broadband to families and businesses in Bland County.
Gigabeam, based in Bluefield, has partnered with Appalachian Power on the project to provide high-speed service to underserved communities.
Bland, along with Montgomery County, can expect high-speed broadband access later this year through the new partnership. Once completed, high-speed service will be made available to approximately 12,100 homes and businesses in those two counties.
“The commission’s decision is great news for everyone involved in this project,” Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, said. “With SCC approval we can proceed with the next phase of work to make broadband access available to homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland counties.”
“Our partnership with Appalachian Power, Montgomery and Bland counties allows us to continue efforts to bridge the digital divide in our region,” Michael Clemons, GigaBeam Networks chief executive officer, added. “Residents and businesses interested in high-speed internet are now able to sign up on our website.”
While Interstate 77 traverses through Bland County, it is still a rural locality with limited connectivity, according to Bland County Administrator Eric Workman. That’s why partnerships such as the one between Appalachian Power and GigaBeam are often necessary for major infrastructure projects, a point correctly noted last week by Workman.
Broadband is now an essential tool for economic development, and must be in place if localities hope to attract and retain new businesses and industries.
But it’s also important for individual households to have access to high-speed broadband.
The GigaBeam/Appalachian Power project is a major win for Bland County, and those households and businesses in Bland that still lack access to high-speed broadband.
However, in order to fully close the digital divide, all rural communities across the state need to be served.
