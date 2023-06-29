There was much hoopla this week surrounding the announcement of billions of dollars — that’s right, billions — in federal broadband funding for West Virginia and Virginia.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — who has yet to announce his plans on another Senate run — conducted a virtual press conference with U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
The Mountain State will receive $1.2 billion in federal funding for broadband, Manchin said.
Across the state line, our neighbors in Virginia will receive $1,481,527.87 in federal funding to deploy broadband, according to U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.
The goal is to ensure all households are connected.
And what an incredible objective that is.
Imagine all families being able to pull up information with the click of a mouse or tap to the cellphone.
How many calories in a glass of whole milk?
Google knows.
Where to buy the cheapest lawnmower?
Sale prices vary, but they’re all viewable online.
How to remove a splinter?
Thank goodness for WebMD.
The point is that knowledge is power, and all individuals — regardless of age, address or socioeconomic class — should have the ability to access the vast amounts of information available online.
Lawmakers tell us this funding will ensure accessibility. The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Manchin said the Mountain State’s funding allocation was based on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband coverage maps that he has been challenging since 2016. At the time, the FCC maps incorrectly suggested that 99.9 percent of Americans already had wireless coverage.
However, the senator said, “thousands of West Virginians submitted their own speed tests,” which proved the FCC wrong.
During the press briefing, members of the press also raised questions about the affordability of the broadband service, and whether or not all households in the Mountain State will really have access to high-speed internet.
“In order for us to approve the state’s plan, we need to be convinced everyone will have internet at a price they can afford,” Raimondo said. “And I often say — as an example — I talk to a lot of people who have satellite now and it’s $200 a month, and that’s not affordable. So we are putting a lot of pressure on the internet service providers — and by the way we will work with anyone, including local co-ops — to convince us what they are providing people is an affordable internet package.”
Raimondo said in some cases that could be free for low-income individuals who qualify for an FCC program called the Affordable Connectivity Act, which provides a monthly $30 rebate.
Google “average cost of broadband in West Virginia” — if you have internet access — and the number that pops up is $84.99.
That’s somewhat more than 30 bucks.
Manchin said the capital cost of extending broadband to those in need is being absorbed by the federal investment, adding that there is “no earthly reason why anyone should be paying exorbitant prices” for broadband service.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., also praised the funding award.
“Connecting West Virginia has been a top priority of mine since day one in the U.S. Senate, and today’s announcement has the ability to lead us to a major breakthrough in that effort,” Capito said.
“This whopping $1.4 billion investment brings us a giant step closer to achieving our goal of universal broadband coverage in Virginia,” Warner said.
While we would love to share the over-the-top enthusiasm espoused by our elected lawmakers, we prefer to remain cautiously optimistic.
Let’s remember that we still have homes without access to public water and sewage systems.
We hope the program is successful, and that affordable broadband becomes available for every resident of the Mountain State and Commonwealth.
But we are not holding our breath.
