There was much hoopla earlier this month surrounding the $1 billion broadband announcement for West Virginia. As has become customary for Jim Justice, the Republican governor used a virtual online briefing to release information regarding the project, which he said would bring high-speed broadband to at least 200,000 more locations in the state.
It all sounds very promising, although a few important details are still lacking.
Justice says the project will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state.
Mitch Carmichael, state secretary of economic development, said the fiber optic, high-speed service will be brought to the “last mile” of rural communities and remote locations now without access, including homes and businesses. With it will come distance learning, the ability for remote working and access to telehealth, Carmichael said.
What we currently do not know is what communities and towns in the deep south counties — where there is an urgent need for broadband deployment — will be served by the funding announcement.
No communities, towns, cities or localities were identified by Justice for the billion dollar broadband expansion project. While 200,000 locations should include much of the state, a priority focus must be placed on those areas with the greatest need.
Justice says the strategy will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources for a total of $718 million in government funding that is expected to be allocated by the fall of 2022. He says the funds will be released through competitive programs that draw matching funds from private-sector and local government partners, generating more than $1 billion in a total broadband investment.
Funding from many sources, including the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, will be pooled, according to Justice.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined in the broadband announcement.
Manchin called it an “all hands on deck” effort and a “lifetime opportunity.” Capito also praised the plan, adding it will help with everything from online business startups and digital learning to telemedicine.
We, too, are excited, but we also need to know what communities will qualify for the broadband expansion effort.
Specifically, what unserved and underserved communities in southern West Virginia will receive high-speed broadband deployment as part of this billion-dollar project? Will all students in the deep south counties now have access to high-speed service from their homes, particularly if virtual learning is mandated again at some point in the future? How will the funding be dispersed, and will a priority focus be placed on those unserved and underserved communities with the greatest needs? Will communities like Anawalt, Bishop, Gary, Elbert, Northfork, Maybeury, Montcalm, Matoaka, Bramwell, Bluewell, Oakvale, Union, Lindside and others be a part of the broadband deployment?
These are important questions that will need to be answered in the weeks ahead.
