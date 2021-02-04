When school was canceled last year in Virginia during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the so-called digital divide between students with and without reliable broadband service became a significant issue in the deep south coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.
Without reliable high-speed internet service at home, many students were not able to complete their school assignments through remote learning. It was a big problem without a simple solution.
That could be changing in the near future. Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week an ambitious plan to connect more than 11,700 homes, businesses and community institutions across the Commonwealth. The project is being funded through more than $29.6 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).
The good news is that the bulk of that funding — $16,285,217 — is going to the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission to construct 1,312 miles of fiber in Southwest Virginia through a partnership with Point Broadband. The project includes the counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell and will provide access to 8,335 serviceable units, including 82 businesses.
Administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, VATI provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider, the governor’s office said. In his 2020 budget, Northam made an investment of nearly $50 million in VATI funding. He is seeking an additional $15 million for the initiative in fiscal year 2022.
“Now more than ever, we must ensure that Virginians in every part of our Commonwealth have access to reliable, high-speed internet,” Northam said in making the announcement. “With these grants, we will help bridge the digital divide in unserved communities and provide thousands of households and businesses with the connections they need to work, learn, and thrive.”
The project is a necessity for Southwest Virginia.
Ensuring that all residents have access to high-speed internet is something that we can all hopefully agree upon.
The digital divide is particularly problematic in Southwest Virginia. That’s why we welcome the VATI initiative, and look forward to a day when all area residents have access to high-speed broadband, including those students who are still completing their school courses at home.
