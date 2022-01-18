While Gov. Jim Justice touted a $1 billion broadband expansion project for West Virginia last October, that initiative will apparently take time to complete. Unfortunately for now, access to high-speed broadband is still sorely lacking for many families across southern West Virginia.
Of the roughly 700,000 addresses in West Virginia, 300,000 do not have adequate broadband service, according to Mitch Carmichael, the secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Economic Development.
The digital divide issue was discussed by Carmichael during the West Virginia Press Association’s recent Legislative Lookahead session.
“It’s an enormous problem,” Carmichael told the Register-Herald in Beckley. “Our entire focus with our broadband is to get to those in West Virginia that do not have service.”
Carmichael told media representatives who participated in the Legislative Lookahead that he’s constantly hearing stories about people who can’t understand why their neighbor has access to broadband but they don’t. The cost of expanding the high-speed service is one of the current prohibitive factors.
The hope is that funding earmarked for broadband expansion projects, including the $1 billion plan unveiled by Justice last year, will help to bridge the digital divide and get high-speed internet to more families in need across the state.
But access to broadband must be affordable, and individuals, especially older adults, must possess the equipment and obtain the skills necessary to utilize the high-speed service, Angela Vance, the associate state director for advocacy for AARP in West Virginia, told the Register-Herald.
The plan outlined late last year by Justice will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state.
The sooner this all-important project can proceed the better for all. As the ongoing pandemic has illustrated, all families in our region need immediate access to high-speed broadband, whether it is for working at home, remote learning or simply staying in touch with the outside world.
