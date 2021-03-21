“I love the smell of newsprint in the morning.”
It’s a phrase on a coffee mug that sits on my desk holding ink pens old and new.
The writing utensils are a form of personal symbolism for the career I have chosen. Old stories and new leads. No matter what, keep gathering facts and putting the truth out there.
The mug is an expression from my heart.
I have been known to secretly sniff the pages of a newly printed edition.
There is something about the smell of fresh ink on crisp paper wrapped in a medley of the day’s news that warms my soul and eases anxiety about bad guys, bad government, bad decision making by officials and, perhaps, bad calls in the sports world.
But it’s not all bad.
There is also a mix of community volunteerism, do-gooders living up to their name, student achievements and a bright forecast of economic development.
Toss in the beloved Dear Abby, horoscope, puzzles and comics, and one has the perfect blend of neighborhood news to inform, engage and entertain around the breakfast table.
•••
Last week I was interviewed by a young, inquisitive journalist with the West Virginia Press Association. She is writing a series of profiles about newspapers across the state.
The interview probably should have taken about 30 minutes. Instead, it lasted well over an hour due to my own propensity for expounding on the wonderful world of print.
It’s my favorite soapbox to stand on, and, prodded by insightful questions, I am happy to extol the value of newspapers — historically, currently and in the future.
•••
Why are newspapers important?
That answer is easy for me, although extremely long-winded.
Instead, I will answer with another question.
Why is electricity important?
One doesn’t require power to survive, but it sure is nice to have light when the sun goes down.
And we often don’t appreciate it until there is an outage.
•••
Newspapers are, to me, a different form of light.
We alert community members to rising utility fees, the building of new schools, unscrupulous judges and daily drama on the crime and courts beat.
While this news may not be necessary to live and survive the daily 9-5, it does create a more informed citizenry.
Knowledge is power, and newspapers provide just that.
Newspaper folks will often lament about how frightening it is to cover a city or county meeting when no one is in attendance except the board members and a reporter from the press.
While some meetings are now streamed online, that’s not always the case.
And if we weren’t there to report on new fees, or ordinances, or zoning or pay increases, how would the public know the behind-the-scene actions enacting change in their communities?
Fortunately, we are there.
Then we put it out there, in black and white, for public scrutiny.
It’s a flashlight, of sorts, in the form of newsprint.
•••
I appreciate our readers.
And I do not say thank you often enough.
But day in and day out, I am grateful for your support.
I thank you for reading our stories and, with hope, discussing them with friends and neighbors.
I thank you for agreeing with the opinions on page A-4 or, as importantly, disagreeing with them — and penning an angry Letter to the Editor in response.
I thank you for taking an interest in the bills going through our legislative process, the achievement of student athletes from schools large and small, and the accomplishment of the quiet writer down the street who just got a first book published.
I thank you for bringing us into your homes, and making us a part of your family.
With your support we will stay strong.
And so will our communities.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.