White pages. Blank spaces. There is something about a new calendar that makes anything seem possible.
It’s a figurative and literal clean slate.
Pencil in special dates — birthdays, anniversaries and the much anticipated, stay-at-home, garden-in-the-backyard “Maycation.”
The first days of January bring an endless list of possibilities for the new year.
A major life change.
A special family event.
A career achievement.
In our line of work, tomorrow could bring an award-winning story or a day-to-day norm.
News revolves around community happenings.
The good and the bad.
•••
I did not have COVID-19 penciled in on my 2020 calendar. In retrospect, perhaps I should have.
A year ago the virus was a new disease attacking folks in a faraway land.
No worries here. Not in America.
I sometimes naively believe that our red, white and blue patriotism inoculates us from outside harm.
The year 2020 proved that wrong.
•••
I like to color code my calendar.
Shades of blue, purple, pink, green, orange and more dot the blocks that compile the year.
My guilty pleasure is an occasional doodle on red-letter days.
A crocus on the first day of spring.
A flag on the Fourth of July.
And an impish Jack o’ lantern on Oct. 31.
They are cheerful reminders of what awaits in the months to come.
Last year, there were no coronavirus prompts — no gray or blackened days to alert to an oncoming pandemic of fierce viciousness.
The deaths. The sickness. The grief.
The loss of life, and the loss of a culture.
Maybe we should have seen it coming.
We could have been the Chicken Little of Doom warning the nation that the sky was falling in the form of high temps, respiratory distress, ventilators, hand sanitizer and an internal War of the Masks.
But, even had we been warned, would we have believed the enormous societal shift that would transpire in the waning days of the first quarter of the year?
•••
There are vastly different schools of thought for this upcoming 2021.
Some say the glass is half-empty. Some say half-full.
Others are ready to toss the glass to the ground and stomp on it.
Will the new year be better or worse?
That question, to me, sounds like an ambivalent marriage vow.
We can embrace the coming months or shy away from them.
Be scared, or raise our heads with courage.
COVID is here, but the red, white and blue of Old Glory is also evident across our landscapes.
It may not be a vaccine, but it is a symbol of strength and tenacity for those who call America home.
•••
I choose to great 2021 with optimism.
In recent months I have learned that Sharpies now come in neon, and I am adding those shades of brightness and joy to my current blank slate.
My calendar is becoming colorful.
Despite the current cloud of gloom, I am confident in happy bursts of bliss on the horizon.
Daffodils will bloom in March.
Green leaves will emerge in the darkness of hardwood forests.
And Easter eggs will hide behind rocks on a glorious Sunday when we celebrate the resurrection.
These are the Rites of Spring.
Or, perhaps, the “Rights” of Spring.
•••
I am choosing the hope of sunshine over the shadows of sadness.
The pandemic will eventually end, and we will emerge as a stronger, more solidified society.
My anticipation of 2021 is a rainbow of color signaling the end of a storm.
Let’s pray it comes to fruition.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.