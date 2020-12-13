Considering how toxic things have become in Washington in recent years, all too often we’ve seen well-intended, common sense measures overlooked by lawmakers blinded by their own partisan blinders. One such example of an important measure that has not yet gained traction is the bipartisan Building Rural Investments, Development, and Growth for the Economy (BRIDGE) Act recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
The goal of H.R. 8804 is to bridge the economic urban-rural divide as America continues to heal from COVID-19, according to Miller. She says the legislation directs the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of State to promote the export of goods from rural regions, with a focus on small businesses. The measure additionally directs officials to facilitate foreign investments into rural communities.
The BRIDGE Act was introduced in the House late last month by Miller, where it was promptly referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The important measure has not yet come out of committee.
“The BRIDGE Act will work to close the gap between our rural and urban communities, create more jobs, and increase trade,” Miller said in introducing the measure. “America’s rural areas have been hit hard by COVID-19 and deserve the same opportunities as major cities to recover. As more Americans are moving out of big cities, this bill goes a long way in ensuring our small towns remain wonderful places to live, work, and raise a family.”
Unlike urban areas, Miller correctly notes that rural parts of the country often have a much harder time attracting business investment and need better access to foreign investment and markets for exports. She says the BRIDGE Act will help to alleviate this problem as well as strengthen rural economies and create more jobs.
The growing divide between America’s population centers and rural America has certainly been well documented over the years.
Rural parts of the country, including the deep south counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, do face a greater challenge when it comes to everything from infrastructure development to attracting new industries and jobs.
The BRIDGE Act is one way to help even the divide between rural America and larger population centers, particularly in terms of job creation and strengthening rural economies. This important measure merits full consideration and debate in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.