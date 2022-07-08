In another worrisome sign that scammers are becoming increasingly brazen, there have been reports of residents in recent days receiving fraudulent letters that claim to represent Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The fake letters include the state seal of West Virginia, and are supposedly signed by the governor and include the attorney general’s name. The letter claims that Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the board of directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate a prize for the recipient of the letter. This, of course, is false.
Morrisey, the Republican attorney general of West Virginia, is not working with Publishers Clearing House to award prizes to state residents. Nor is Republican Gov. Jim Justice. This letter is a scam. If you receive it in the mail, throw it away.
Here is how you know the letter is fake. In order to claim a so-called prize of more than $212,000, you are asked to pay a hefty fee in advance. Surely no one will fall for this. Right?
Unfortunately, at least one victim in the state has already fallen for this scheme, sending the scammers $8,000 to claim the nonexistent prize, according to Morrisey.
Morrisey is warning state residents to be on the look out for this scam, as it involves a letter that is received through the mail. While the letter may look real, it is important to remember that Jim Justice and Patrick Morrisey are not working with Publishers Clearing House to award prizes.
“That is false, I never went to New York to negotiate any sweepstakes winnings for consumers,” Morrisey said. “We will never contact consumers to notify them of their winnings. Indeed, it can be a welcome surprise to unexpectedly win something but it’s crucial that consumers don’t let the excitement overshadow caution and smart thinking.”
The bogus letter also contains grammatical errors.
“That’s one of the warning signs of a scam letter — it usually contains inconsistencies and grammatical errors,” Morrisey said. “Look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
Scammers will often use a familiar name to lull consumers into a false sense of trust. While Publishers Clearing House does award prizes, the sweepstakes are free to enter and winners never pay to receive their prize, according to Morrisey.
Consumers should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide account numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank in order to claim a prize, according to the attorney general’s office.
Please be careful and don’t fall for this or other scams. Remember, it is not the job of the governor of West Virginia, or its attorney general, to award sweepstake prizes.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.