In a brazen move, scammers are calling area residents and pretending to be officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Citizens need to be on the alert for this latest scam.
Here is how it works. The caller, who is impersonating members of the sheriff’s department, tells potential victims that they have a warrant or have been indicted and must pay a fee to avoid being arrested.
The sheriff’s department has received reports of scammers spoofing the department’s actual telephone number and posing as Lt. S.A. Sommers or other deputies.
Scammers often use spoofing technology to represent themselves as a local caller and hide their true point of origin, whether that is from another state or country. The scheme can make it appear that the incoming call on your cell phone is coming from a legitimate or familiar source, or in this particular case the sheriff’s office.
But the call is in fact a scam, and a bad actor on the other end of the telephone is trying to trick you into providing personal information such as a credit card number or banking account number.
At no time will the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department ever request payment for a fee to avoid arrest over the phone, according to a statement issued by the department.
Area residents need to be vigilant, as there are so many different telephone, email and text scams out there. If you aren’t careful, it is easy to fall for one of these illegal schemes.
Given the plethora of scams, it’s easy to become paranoid when your phone rings or dings to alert you of a new phone call or text message.
Is it a text message or email from a legitimate source or a scammer trying to steal your personal information? What about the person calling you on the phone? Is it a legitimate call or a scammer pretending to represent a company or law enforcement agency?
Here are some tips from the attorney general’s office on how to protect yourself from such scam calls.
• Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
• Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular government or law enforcement agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
• Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers are hoping consumers will panic and surrender the information or money they are asking for out of fear.
• Report the scam.
• Never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
We should all be careful when responding to an unsolicited call, text or email. Please be mindful of the fact that there are scammers out there who are trying to steal our personal information.
