More entrepreneurs are being trained in Bluefield as part of the city’s ambitious entrepreneur’s bootcamp program. In fact, 55 participants recently graduated from the bootcamp program.
The first-ever graduation was held on August 12 for those who finished the entrepreneur’s bootcamp course, which is an initiative of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority.
The graduates include both local residents, and some who live out-of-town and completed the course online. The hope is that all will assist in the creation of small, start-up businesses in their communities.
The project is of particular importance to the city of Bluefield, which is actively recruiting entrepreneurs for new business growth.
Jim Spencer, BEDA Executive Director as well as director of Bluefield’s community and economic development department, said the entrepreneur’s bootcamp program started in June 2020 in partnership with Santa Clara University’s My Own Business Institute (MOBI).
“The graduates took all of the 16 classes of starting a business, passed exams and a final exam,” Spencer said, adding that a total of 270 have since taken at least some of the classes.
Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, have become increasingly important to our regional economy.
In fact, one needs to look no further than to the growing number of ATV resorts, campgrounds and related support facilities that have opened across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia in recent years as an example of this entrepreneurial surge.
These key developments were largely the result of entrepreneurs who were willing to meet a local need for ATV tourists.
Skills gained from the bootcamp program are crucial for starting a small business as well as keeping one going and helping it to expand, according to Spencer.
It is great to see that so many individuals are participating in the entrepreneurial bootcamp program, including the local and out-of-state residents.
Congratulations to all of the recent graduates.
We look forward to a continuation of this important program, and future graduating classes.
Small businesses are arguably the backbone of a region’s economy. They create jobs close to home while also bringing needed products and services to a locality and its citizens.
That’s why ongoing initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship are so important to the region.
Anyone interested in participating in the entrepreneur bootcamp can sign up now at mybluefield.org/mobi.
The more home-grown entrepreneurs we can create in Bluefield the better for everyone involved.
