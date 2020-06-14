After nearly four months of home schooling, most parents and students are hoping for a return to their actual brick and mortar classrooms this fall. Of course the year 2020 has already thrown a number of curveballs at us, so no one knows what the future will hold. But we are optimistic of a return to something closer to our old normal this fall.
For students that will involve being reunited with their classmates and teachers in their home schools. But even if things look a bit more normal this fall, challenges that are not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic remain.
For example, local school systems have had a difficult time in recent years recruiting and retaining qualified teachers. In McDowell County, many of the existing teachers working in the school system live in neighboring counties, and commute to work each day. Part of the problem has been the lack of modern housing and rental units in McDowell for teachers.
Construction on the new Renaissance Village project in Welch is continuing with the majority of the ongoing work now focused on the interior of the structure. School officials hope the project, which provides modern housing for teachers, will be ready for occupancy at the start of the 2020-2021 school year this August. The facility also will have space available for commercial use.
The project received a big boost last month when Governor Jim Justice announced he was recommending the approval of a $1 million grant to help finish the teacher village.
“This is a lot of money and it could really and truly go a long way,” Justice said in his announcement. “Hopefully it’ll do a lot of great things in the areas where the work will be happening – we have a lot of great things happening in West Virginia.”
The grant, provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), is administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the governor’s office.
We are glad to see that McDowell County is getting this large financial boost to help assist with the completion of this important project.
It is our hope that students will be back in the classroom this fall, and that teachers will be living in the Renaissance Village at the same time.
