Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pulaski, central Giles and east central Mercer Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glen Lyn, or near Peterstown, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pearisburg... Narrows... Peterstown... Poplar Hill... Rich Creek... Glen Lyn... and Eggleston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH