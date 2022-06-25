As the countdown begins to Bluefield State College’s transition into Bluefield State University, a week of celebration also is on tap to commemorate the historic occasion.
The college was officially approved for university status in May, and will become Bluefield State University on July 1. Activities celebrating the transition begin Monday at 8 a.m. with a campus cleanup and will continue throughout next week.
On Tuesday, June 28, a service day to continue with Bluefield State’s campus beautification project begins at 8 a.m. followed by a proclamation signing ceremony by the Bluefield Board of Directors at noon celebrating the university status.
Then on Wednesday, June 29, an alumni luncheon will be held at David’s Downtown at 12 p.m. for past graduates to discuss and celebrate Bluefield State becoming a university.
“This is really an opportunity for all of our alumni to get together and talk about the future of Bluefield State and the important role that our alumni can play,” Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said.
Then on Thursday, June 30, tents, vendors and food trucks will be on display at the Bluefield State Medical Education Center, which is the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Thursday celebration will also include a concert featuring three different bands, a fireworks show at midnight, and a free breakfast immediately following the fireworks.
Capehart says everyone is invited and encouraged to participate in the June 30 celebration.
“This is for this whole region,” he said. “This is for everybody that loves and has a passion for Bluefield State.”
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved the university status designation for Bluefield State on May 19, setting the stage for the July 1 transition.
The Bluefield State College Board of Governors embarked on the quest for a university designation three and a half years ago. Since that time, Bluefield State has completed all of the necessary requirements to become a university, including offering a graduate degree program and meeting a standard of credentialed faculty.
Now the only thing left to do is to celebrate the looming university status designation.
Everyone is invited to the June 30th celebration, and we hope to see a large crowd on hand at the former BRMC campus to enjoy the food, music, fellowship and fireworks.
