The vivacious, excited ball of fluff stormed our newsroom with purpose and playfulness.
His personality was pure puppy.
His size denoted a giant breed in the making.
Blue the Great Dane is the new mascot at Bluefield State College.
Only a few weeks into the job he is winning hearts and making friends.
Less than two minutes in to Blue’s media stop at the Daily Telegraph last week, the entire newsroom staff was smitten.
He was dynamic and rambunctious, yet also sweet and cuddly.
His tail wags were furious as he greeted each person with warm eyes and quick snuggles. Amid the introductions, he energetically chased a green, squeaky, light-up football.
Blue was the epitome of spirit. And that seems to be the order of the day of the newly revitalized Bluefield State College.
Bluefield State has a rich athletics history. The HBCU won two national football championships in 1927 and 1928, going undefeated for 21 consecutive games.
Sadly, that legacy declined in ensuing years and was lost completely decades later when the college dropped its football program in 1980.
Sure, there were still athletic programs in place — including basketball and baseball — but I can attest that spirit on campus was lackluster, at best, in the years following the loss of football.
As a former Bluefield State cheerleader, it was a challenge getting students and fans to attend games, much less whipping them up into a frenzy of pre-homecoming excitement.
And yes, as a cheerleader, I chanted on the sidelines side-by-side with a big, blue blob.
That is what I called our mascot in conversations with close friends and family.
It was big. And furry. And blue.
That was it.
Quantifying its definitive characteristics was beyond my scope. I cannot count the number of times I was asked by fellow students — at Bluefield State and opposing colleges — what, exactly, is a Big Blue?
During my cheer years our squad did a little digging into the history of the mascot and learned that it was originally a blue devil. Then, through the years, two things happened.
First, some students and alumni did not like the fact that the school’s mascot was a devil. Secondly, legendary Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports writer Stubby Currence began referring to the team as the Big Blues.
History was changed, and it was the cheerleaders who were made to suffer — especially the one wearing the big, blue, blob of a mascot suit.
But the atmosphere at Bluefield State today is unlike the stale ambience of recent years past.
One can almost feel the energy radiating from the hill and emanating across campus into the downtown streets below.
When President Robin Capeheart took the helm of the school announcements of new developments and improvements came fast and furiously.
New dorms. New sports. New coaches.
In addition to football, BSC has added 11 athletic programs including women’s soccer, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s bowling, women’s acrobatics and tumbling, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, men’s swimming and wrestling.
On the heels of this announcement came news that Tony Coaxum, a West Point graduate with a Super Bowl ring, would be the new head football coach.
It was apparent on campus and in the media that Bluefield State wasn’t just moving forward. It was a school playing to win.
When Coach Coaxum brought Blue by the newsroom, it was an incredibly special moment. As a continued cheerleader of the college, I am 100 percent in support of the new mascot.
Although he now has a bit of big breed puppy gawkiness, Blue will grow up to be strong, stalwart and powerful.
It’s just what one wants in a mascot — and a historical state college.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
